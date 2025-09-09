Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

PANews reported on September 9th that Ant Digital Technologies , a subsidiary of Ant Group , has uploaded over 6 billion RMB (approximately US$ 8.4 billion) worth of energy infrastructure and data from 15 million new energy devices (such as wind power and photovoltaics) to the AntChain blockchain. The company has also secured financing for three clean energy projects through asset tokenization, raising approximately 300 million RMB in total. Future plans include tradable tokens on overseas decentralized exchanges, subject to regulatory approval. The company is also collaborating with Pharos Network and Hong Kong's Yunfeng Financial Group to explore blockchain-based physical assets.