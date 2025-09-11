Ant Group CEO Declares Robust Stance on Token Economy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 15:35
Key Points:
  • Ant Group prioritizes compliance and tech infrastructure at a major conference.
  • No intent to issue virtual currencies or engage in speculation.
  • Focus on technological innovation over existing market gains.

During the Inclusion 2025 Conference in Shanghai, Ant Group CEO Han Xinyi reaffirmed the company’s commitment to technological infrastructure over virtual currency issuance and speculation.

This stance emphasizes compliance and innovation in tech infrastructure, impacting industry standards but not affecting major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Ant Group’s Regulatory Focus at 2025 Inclusion Beach

Ant Group, under CEO Han Xinyi, reinforced their commitment to a compliance-based approach at the 2025 Inclusion Beach Conference. The company’s strategy centers around technological innovation, distancing itself from the issuance of virtual currencies or market speculation. Han highlighted the importance of creating new value rather than competing with existing market leaders.

The event marks a strategic reaffirmation of Ant Group’s policy to prioritize tech infrastructure. By focusing on innovation and compliance, the company aims to maintain its alignment with global regulatory frameworks while continuing to serve the industry effectively. No immediate changes in market activities were observed due to their stance.

Market reactions following the conference have remained largely neutral. There have been no significant governmental statements in response to Ant Group’s policy. The absence of direct cryptocurrency involvement from Ant Group ensures the status quo is maintained within digital asset markets.

Ethereum’s Market Position Amid Ant Group’s Strategy

Did you know? Ant Group’s strong stance against virtual currency issuance aligns with their historical policy, focusing instead on financial technology innovations without disrupting existing markets.

Ethereum (ETH) is valued at $4,443.85 as of 07:13 UTC on September 11, 2025, with a market cap of $536.39 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. ETH saw a 2.92% increase over the past 24 hours, with a dominant market cap and significant 29.73% trading volume increase, reflecting steady investor interest.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:13 UTC on September 11, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu research, Ethereum’s strategy amidst market fluctuations remains consistent with Ant Group’s strategic focus on compliance and tech infrastructure instead of virtual currency issuance. This policy reduces ICO risks and fosters a stable innovation ecosystem. These actions may lead to increased industry confidence and regulatory cooperation over time.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/ant-group-token-economy-focus/

Source: https://coincu.com/news/ant-group-token-economy-focus/
