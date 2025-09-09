Ant Group Launches Blockchain Project to Manage $8B of Energy Assets

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 16:52
Wink
LIKE$0.010231-4.00%
Mind-AI
MA$0.000445+0.54%
Octavia
VIA$0.0146-1.35%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000368+7.91%

TLDR

  • Ant Digital links $8.4B in energy assets to its blockchain platform AntChain.
  • Over 15 million energy devices like wind turbines are tracked via AntChain.
  • Blockchain enables direct tokenized capital raising for energy projects.
  • Ant Group explores tokenization to widen access to energy infrastructure funding.

A subsidiary of Jack Ma’s Ant Group, Ant Digital Technologies, is pioneering a large-scale blockchain-based initiative to overhaul China’s energy infrastructure. This project involves linking more than 60 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) worth of energy assets, including wind turbines and solar panels, to its blockchain platform, AntChain. The initiative is one of the most ambitious efforts to apply blockchain technology in the energy sector, aiming to enhance efficiency and transparency.

This new blockchain infrastructure records power outputs and monitors outages, creating an immutable ledger of energy data. More than 15 million devices are already integrated into the system. These include not just renewable energy sources like wind and solar, but other power-generating assets as well. By utilizing AntChain, Ant Digital has created a decentralized system for tracking energy production and managing grid stability.

Tokenization to Raise Capital for Energy Projects

Beyond tracking energy data, Ant Digital Technologies has taken the significant step of tokenizing some of its energy assets. The company has already issued tokens representing these assets, with the goal of raising capital for various clean energy projects. In one example, Ant Digital successfully secured 300 million yuan ($42 million) to finance three renewable energy projects.

The use of tokenization allows project operators to bypass traditional financial intermediaries such as banks and underwriters. Instead of going through conventional channels, they can offer digital tokens directly to investors. These tokens represent fractional ownership or revenue rights from the energy assets. This direct approach significantly reduces financing costs and provides a more efficient way to fund renewable projects.

Ant Digital’s Growing Role in Blockchain and Renewable Energy

Ant Digital Technologies’ initiative aligns with its broader strategy of expanding its use of blockchain technology. The firm has already demonstrated success with several previous tokenization projects. For instance, it helped Longshine Technology Group, a Shenzhen-listed energy firm, raise 100 million yuan by linking 9,000 of its charging units to AntChain.

In addition, Ant Digital has connected photovoltaic assets belonging to GCL Energy Technology to its blockchain, facilitating the raising of 200 million yuan for the company. These successes mark a growing trend in the digitization of real-world assets, and energy infrastructure is emerging as a critical focus.

Executives at Ant Digital are now considering the possibility of extending these tokenized assets to offshore exchanges, which could enhance liquidity for the tokens. However, these plans are contingent on regulatory approval in key markets.

Tokenization in Global Energy Markets

The tokenization of energy assets is still in its early stages globally, but interest is growing rapidly. As more regulators in the US, Europe, and other regions establish clearer frameworks for digital assets, the feasibility of using blockchain technology for tokenizing energy infrastructure becomes increasingly viable.

Other companies are exploring similar models. For example, Securitize has brought equities and bonds onto blockchain platforms, and RealT is offering fractional ownership of real estate. The global trend points toward a broader shift in which real-world assets, including energy, are increasingly managed and financed via blockchain technology.

Ant Digital’s involvement in this space signifies a pivotal moment for the energy sector. By integrating blockchain and tokenization into its infrastructure, Ant Group is attempting to democratize access to energy project financing and open new channels for investment. This model could serve as a blueprint for other regions looking to modernize their energy systems.

Ant Group’s Shift Toward Cross-Border Financial Services

Ant Group is diversifying its business model in response to regulatory pressures in China. After the government halted its massive IPO in 2020 and restricted its online lending operations, Ant has focused more on cross-border payments and enterprise services. Blockchain has become a cornerstone of its international strategy.

Ant Group’s Whale blockchain already processes a significant portion of the $1 trillion handled by its global payments platform. The company is exploring stablecoin licenses in markets like Singapore and Hong Kong. This pivot demonstrates Ant’s efforts to expand its role in the international financial ecosystem while adapting to regulatory challenges at home.

The post Ant Group Launches Blockchain Project to Manage $8B of Energy Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Big Tech shrank recursion into a programming buzzword. Here’s why it’s bigger, older, and weirder than they realize.
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-8.67%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002006+1.46%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000274+1.55%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/09 13:51
Share
Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Mistral AI has partnered with ASML to raise 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion), raising its valuation to 11.7 billion euros ($13.8  million).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1632+29.52%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 18:16
Share
Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks in Pre-Market Trading

Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks in Pre-Market Trading

Nebius Group (NBIS) shares soared 47% in pre-market trading after the company said it signed an agreement to supply Microsoft (MSFT) with graphic processing units (GPUs) in a deal Reuters valued at $17.4 billion over five years.The contract is worth more than the Amsterdam-based company's entire market capitalization, currently $15.29 billion. According to Reuters, Microsoft may increase the contract value to $19.4 billion by acquiring additional services capacity.Shares of other companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) computing, also advanced. Cipher Mining (CIFR) and IREN (IREN) both climbed 9% on speculation of further AI infrastructure partnerships, echoing similar moves seen earlier this year with CoreWeave (CRWV) and TerraWulf (WULF). Nebius provides Nvidia-powered GPUs, cloud services and AI developer tools built on its proprietary hardware and software.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10127+2.24%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08683+1.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1632+29.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 17:19
Share

Trending News

More

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks in Pre-Market Trading

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

Data Parallel MNIST with DTensor and TensorFlow Core