Ant Group Will Not Issue Crypto, Focuses on Real-World Tokenization

TLDR

Ant Group CEO Han Xinyi confirmed that the company will never issue cryptocurrencies or participate in speculative schemes.

Han emphasized that compliance and risk management are central to Ant Group’s approach to the token economy.

Ant Group’s tokenization efforts aim to address real-world economic challenges rather than serve as speculative tools.

The company focuses on building technology infrastructure that supports practical applications of tokenization in various industries.

Han highlighted that scalability, AI, and IoT integration are essential for the development of digital-native assets suitable for tokenization.

At the 2025 Inclusion·Bund Summit, Ant Group CEO Han Xinyi outlined the company’s commitment to compliance and risk management in the token economy. Han emphasized that Ant Group will never issue cryptocurrencies or engage in speculative schemes. The company focuses on building real-world applications for tokenization that address tangible economic needs.

Risk Management Key to Ant Group’s Approach

Han Xinyi highlighted compliance as a cornerstone of Ant Group’s strategy. He confirmed that the company prioritizes regulatory adherence over speculative ventures. “We will not issue cryptocurrencies or participate in hype-driven schemes,” Han stated. He stressed that the company’s token initiatives are framed to support sustainable blockchain integration in China’s economy.

Risk management also plays a key role in Ant Group’s strategy. Han explained that stability is more important than rapidly pursuing innovation.

According to Han, this approach ensures that Ant Group can contribute to blockchain development without undermining market stability.

Ant Group’s Approach to Tokenization

Han also outlined Ant Group’s approach to tokenization, which focuses on real-world assets (RWA). He explained that token initiatives should solve practical economic challenges rather than serve as speculative tools. Ant Group has been working on tokenization for several years, exploring ways to enhance the circulation of real-world assets.

He noted that the company’s efforts in tokenization are focused on bridging the digital and physical economies. Han emphasized that token-based payments are moving from crypto trading into more practical applications, such as consumer and enterprise payments. This focus on practical value aligns with Ant Group’s vision of a sustainable token economy.

Ant Group has also made significant strides in blockchain infrastructure. Han pointed out that scalability, AI, and IoT integration are creating opportunities for digital-native assets suitable for tokenization. Privacy-preserving technologies, such as zero-knowledge proofs, are also playing a role in this transformation.

The post Ant Group Will Not Issue Crypto, Focuses on Real-World Tokenization appeared first on CoinCentral.