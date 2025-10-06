Anthony Pompliano: Compared to Bitcoin, the S&P 500 has "fallen" 88% since 2020

PANews reported on October 6 that crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano pointed out that although the S&P 500 index has risen by more than 100% since 2020, if Bitcoin (BTC) is used as a benchmark, the index has fallen by more than 88% since 2020. Bitcoin has become the ultimate benchmark for measuring "real returns."
