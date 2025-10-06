Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC appoints former US House Financial Services Chair as senior advisor

Key Takeaways
ProCap BTC, a Bitcoin treasury company with the ticker symbol $BRR, has appointed Jeb Hensarling, former Chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee, as a senior advisor. The appointment brings regulatory expertise to the company’s Bitcoin treasury operations.
The US House Financial Services Committee oversees banking, securities, and financial regulations, making Hensarling’s experience particularly relevant as Bitcoin treasury companies navigate evolving regulatory landscapes.
ProCap BTC is focused on Bitcoin as a treasury asset, joining a growing trend of companies adopting digital assets for capital allocation strategies.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/procap-btc-appoints-hensarling-senior-advisor/