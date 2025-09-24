The post Anthony Scaramucci Backs Avalanche as ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of Layer-1 Platforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SkyBridge Capital founder describes Avalanche’s subnet functionality and enterprise appeal Former White House communications director maintains $180-200K Bitcoin price targets Platform advances $1 billion fundraising through Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly partnerships Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director, has expressed strong confidence in Avalanche’s blockchain technology through direct investment. During a September 22 CNBC interview, Scaramucci characterized the platform as “a Swiss Army knife of Layer-1 blockchain platforms,” emphasizing its flexibility and enterprise applications. Anthony Scaramucci Backs Avalanche as ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of Layer-1 Platforms

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 22:21
  • SkyBridge Capital founder describes Avalanche’s subnet functionality and enterprise appeal
  • Former White House communications director maintains $180-200K Bitcoin price targets
  • Platform advances $1 billion fundraising through Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly partnerships

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director, has expressed strong confidence in Avalanche’s blockchain technology through direct investment. During a September 22 CNBC interview, Scaramucci characterized the platform as “a Swiss Army knife of Layer-1 blockchain platforms,” emphasizing its flexibility and enterprise applications.

The investor’s endorsement focuses on Avalanche’s subnet functionality, which allows organizations to create customized blockchains for tokenized funds, securities, and digital assets. This capability helps companies manage operational and regulatory requirements more efficiently compared to single-purpose blockchain solutions.

Institutional Adoption Drives Investment Thesis

Scaramucci highlighted major institutional adoption by companies including BlackRock and Visa as evidence of Avalanche’s growing credibility alongside established platforms like Ethereum and Solana.

This enterprise adoption provides practical validation of the blockchain’s long-term viability in finance and tokenized asset management sectors.

The SkyBridge founder’s investment approach prioritizes platforms that combine technical capabilities with practical business applications. Avalanche’s architecture supports low-latency transaction processing, customizable subnets, and high throughput, helping financial firms and payment processors explore blockchain solutions effectively.

While backing Avalanche, Scaramucci maintains his optimistic Bitcoin outlook with year-end 2025 price targets between $180,000 and $200,000. He previously described this projection as “cautious” during remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, indicating his broader confidence in digital asset markets.

Scaramucci’s endorsement coincides with Avalanche’s strategic expansion efforts. The platform plans to raise $1 billion through two U.S.-based cryptocurrency treasury vehicles, according to Financial Times reporting. The first deal involves Hivemind Capital leading a private investment of up to $500 million in a Nasdaq-listed company.

The second vehicle targets $500 million through a SPAC structure backed by Dragonfly Capital, with completion expected by October. Both funds will purchase AVAX tokens at discounted rates directly from the Avalanche Foundation, strengthening its position as a digital ledger for capital markets.

These strategic initiatives align with growing industry interest in platforms offering operational efficiency and technological versatility. Scaramucci’s backing may influence other investors evaluating Layer-1 platforms with modular architecture and tokenization capabilities, particularly those seeking enterprise-focused blockchain solutions.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/anthony-scaramucci-backs-avalanche-as-swiss-army-knife-of-layer-1-platforms/

