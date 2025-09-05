Anthropic shuts down, Zhipu responds with a "Special Migration Plan for Claude API Users"

PANews reported on September 5th that Anthropic, a major American model company, announced it would cease selling Claude services to majority-owned Chinese groups. This includes businesses in mainland China and those using the service indirectly through overseas registrations or cloud services. Zhipu responded by launching a special migration plan for Claude API users, fully compatible with the Claude protocol. Users can seamlessly switch from Claude to the GLM model API by simply replacing the API URL, and will also receive bonus monthly subscriptions and other benefits.
