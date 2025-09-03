Anthropic triples valuation to $183 billion with $13 billion raise in just five months

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 09:01
Moonveil
MORE$0.09967+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017997+5.84%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01727+1.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.011085-0.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1254-1.95%

Anthropic is on a tear. The AI company, backed by Amazon and run by ex-OpenAI execs, confirmed on Tuesday that it raised $13 billion in funding, putting its valuation at $183 billion.

That’s three times what it was worth in March, making this one of the fastest valuation surges Silicon Valley has seen so far in 2025.

The funding round was led by Iconiq, Fidelity Management & Research, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Heavyweights like Altimeter, General Catalyst, and Coatue also threw money in. Anthropic’s finance chief, Krishna Rao, said the raise showed how tightly the company’s working with investors.

“This financing demonstrates investors’ extraordinary confidence in our financial performance and the strength of their collaboration with us to continue fueling our unprecedented growth,” Krishna said.

Claude’s launch lights a fire under growth

Since Claude was announced in March 2023, Anthropic’s valuation has gone vertical. The company now says it has more than 300,000 business customers and a run-rate revenue of $5 billion as of August, up from just $1 billion at the start of the year. That’s a 5x jump in less than twelve months.

Anthropic was built by people who used to work at OpenAI, including its CEO Dario Amodei. That matters, because the rivalry between the two companies is heating up fast. OpenAI has been making headlines ever since it launched ChatGPT in late 2022. It’s preparing a stock sale that would value it at $500 billion, as reported by CNBC.

In March, OpenAI locked in a $40 billion raise at a $300 billion valuation, the biggest ever for a private tech firm. Just last month, it collected another $8.3 billion tied to that same round. Meanwhile, it rolled out GPT-5, which OpenAI calls faster and “a lot more useful” than earlier models. But not everyone’s happy. Some users complained that features from GPT-4o were missing. “We for sure underestimated how much some of the things that people like in GPT-4o matter to them, even if GPT-5 performs better in most ways,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on X.

Anthropic says the new funding will support AI safety research, help scale to meet demand from large enterprises, and push international expansion. Those are the three priorities.

Anthropic changes its data policy and gives users a deadline

Another big change is happening behind the scenes. Anthropic is making major changes to how it collects and stores user data, and people using Claude have until September 28 to decide if their conversations can be used to train the company’s AI models. That’s a full reversal from their old policy.

Before this update, Claude users were told their data would be wiped after 30 days—unless it broke a rule or had to be kept longer due to legal reasons, in which case it might stick around for up to two years. That’s now history. If users don’t opt out, Anthropic will keep their conversations and coding sessions for five years and use that info to train future Claude models.

The policy affects all individual users on Claude Free, Claude Pro, Claude Max, and Claude Code. Business customers using Claude Gov, Claude for Work, Claude for Education, or accessing via API won’t be affected. This is similar to how OpenAI protects its enterprise customers by not using their data for training either.

Anthropic hasn’t given a full explanation beyond a blog post. But the company says the new policy is about “user choice.” If people don’t opt out, they’ll be helping improve the AI. The company says this will make Claude better at things like coding and reasoning, and also help reduce the number of times harmless messages are flagged as harmful.

Still, the real reason is clear. Every AI company right now needs massive amounts of real-world data. Claude’s chats offer that. Training large models isn’t possible without millions of quality conversations. So this gives Anthropic what it needs to compete with OpenAI and Google; data at scale, straight from users.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/anthropic-triples-valuation-to-183-billion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Remarkable: US Bitcoin Miners’ Market Cap Soars to $39 Billion

Remarkable: US Bitcoin Miners’ Market Cap Soars to $39 Billion

BitcoinWorld Remarkable: US Bitcoin Miners’ Market Cap Soars to $39 Billion The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and a significant trend has recently captured the attention of investors and industry watchers alike. The combined market capitalization of US Bitcoin miners has reached an unprecedented peak, signaling a pivotal shift in their operational strategies and market valuation. This remarkable growth points to more than just mining Bitcoin; it highlights a strategic pivot that could redefine the future of these companies. What’s Fueling the Surge in US Bitcoin Miners’ Valuation? According to a recent report by JPMorgan, cited by Decrypt, the aggregate market capitalization of 13 publicly listed US Bitcoin miners hit an all-time high of $39 billion in August. This isn’t just a number; it represents a significant vote of confidence from the market. The investment bank attributes this record valuation primarily to the miners’ aggressive expansion into two cutting-edge technologies: Artificial Intelligence (AI): Companies are leveraging AI for optimizing mining operations, predicting market trends, and potentially even for other data-intensive services. High-Performance Computing (HPC): This involves using their powerful infrastructure for tasks beyond just Bitcoin mining, such as data centers for AI training, scientific research, and other computationally demanding applications. This strategic diversification showcases a forward-thinking approach, positioning these companies as more than just crypto miners but as technology infrastructure providers. Are US Bitcoin Miners Facing Headwinds Despite Growth? While the market cap tells a story of success, the operational reality for US Bitcoin miners presents a more nuanced picture. The same JPMorgan report highlights some significant challenges that are impacting their core business: Bitcoin Halving Impact: The recent Bitcoin halving event reduced the reward for mining new blocks by half. This directly impacts revenue per block. Rising Network Hashrate: An increasing number of miners joining the network means more competition for block rewards, making it harder for individual miners to secure a share. Bitcoin Price Fluctuations: A decline in Bitcoin’s price during the period also contributed to a decrease in the dollar value of the mined rewards. These factors collectively led to a slight decline in profitability for these companies compared to the previous month, July. It creates a fascinating dynamic: high valuation driven by future potential (AI/HPC) versus immediate pressures on traditional mining revenue. Navigating the Dual Strategy: Opportunities and Challenges for US Bitcoin Miners The pivot towards AI and HPC is a strategic move for US Bitcoin miners, offering both immense opportunities and considerable challenges. On one hand, it allows them to diversify revenue streams, making them less reliant on Bitcoin’s price volatility and mining difficulty. By repurposing their vast computing power, they can tap into the booming demand for AI infrastructure. However, this transition is not without its hurdles. It requires significant capital investment in new hardware, software, and specialized talent. The expertise needed to run an AI data center is different from that required for a Bitcoin mining farm. Moreover, competition in the AI and HPC sectors is fierce, with established tech giants already dominating the space. Successfully integrating these new ventures while maintaining efficient mining operations will be crucial for long-term success. What Does This Mean for the Future of US Bitcoin Miners? The current landscape suggests a transformative period for US Bitcoin miners. Their ability to adapt and innovate by integrating AI and HPC services into their business models is a testament to their resilience. This diversification could provide a more stable and diversified earnings profile, potentially attracting a broader range of investors beyond the traditional crypto space. However, the immediate pressure on mining profitability means that these companies must execute their AI and HPC strategies flawlessly to justify their elevated market valuations. The coming months will be critical in demonstrating the tangible benefits of these new ventures and solidifying their position as key players in both the digital asset and high-tech infrastructure industries. FAQs About US Bitcoin Miners’ Market Cap and Strategy Q1: What is the primary reason for the record market cap of US Bitcoin miners? A1: The primary reason is their strategic expansion into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC), which diversifies their business beyond traditional Bitcoin mining. Q2: How does AI and HPC contribute to the valuation of these companies? A2: By utilizing their existing computing infrastructure for AI training, data centers, and other high-demand computational tasks, these companies can create new revenue streams and attract investors looking for growth in the tech sector. Q3: What challenges are US Bitcoin miners currently facing? A3: They are facing reduced mining revenue due to the recent Bitcoin halving, increased network hashrate leading to higher competition, and a decline in Bitcoin’s price, all of which impact their profitability. Q4: Is the shift to AI and HPC a sustainable strategy for these companies? A4: It has the potential to be sustainable by diversifying revenue and reducing reliance on Bitcoin price. However, it requires significant investment, new expertise, and successful execution to compete in the established AI/HPC markets. Q5: How does the Bitcoin halving impact mining profitability? A5: The Bitcoin halving event cuts the reward for mining new blocks by half, directly reducing the revenue miners earn for their efforts, making profitability more challenging without other income streams. If you found this insight into US Bitcoin miners and their strategic pivot valuable, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed on the evolving crypto and tech landscape by spreading the word. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Remarkable: US Bitcoin Miners’ Market Cap Soars to $39 Billion first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.03-0.21%
Threshold
T$0.01617+0.31%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01682+1.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 09:00
Share
Hurry, Limited Time to Buy: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns You Can’t Miss

Hurry, Limited Time to Buy: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns You Can’t Miss

That’s the meme coin paradox in 2025. From BullZilla ($BZIL), Pepe ($PEPE), and Snek ($SNEK) to a growing roster of […] The post Hurry, Limited Time to Buy: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns You Can’t Miss appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01617+0.31%
SNEK
SNEK$0.0038056+1.36%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000983+2.39%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/03 08:45
Share
Japan Post Bank To Issue Digital Yen In 2026—$1.3 Trillion Deposits Go Blockchain

Japan Post Bank To Issue Digital Yen In 2026—$1.3 Trillion Deposits Go Blockchain

Japan Post Bank is moving toward a blockchain-based yen currency for depositors, with a launch planned by the end of fiscal year 2026. Japan Post Bank Taps Into Blockchain For Digital Yen As reported by Reuters, Japan Post Bank is planning to launch a digital yen in the coming year. Japan Post Bank is a […]
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029+7.40%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06392+5.09%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/03 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Remarkable: US Bitcoin Miners’ Market Cap Soars to $39 Billion

Hurry, Limited Time to Buy: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns You Can’t Miss

Japan Post Bank To Issue Digital Yen In 2026—$1.3 Trillion Deposits Go Blockchain

US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US