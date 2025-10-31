Anthropic Unveils Higher Education Advisory Board and AI Fluency Courses



Jessie A Ellis



Anthropic launches a Higher Education Advisory Board and AI Fluency courses to integrate AI responsibly in education, enhancing learning and critical thinking skills.

Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, has introduced two significant initiatives aimed at integrating artificial intelligence into higher education. The launch of a Higher Education Advisory Board and a series of AI Fluency courses are designed to enhance the relationship between technology and learning, according to Anthropic.

Higher Education Advisory Board

The newly appointed Higher Education Advisory Board consists of prominent academic leaders tasked with guiding the use of Anthropic’s AI, Claude, in educational settings. This board will leverage expertise in university leadership and educational technology to ensure AI enhances learning and critical thinking, rather than hindering them. Rick Levin, former Yale University president and Coursera executive, chairs the board. Levin’s extensive experience in global engagement and educational expansion underscores the board’s mission to promote ethical AI use in academia.

Joining Levin are other notable figures, including David Leebron, former president of Rice University, and James DeVaney from the University of Michigan, among others. These leaders bring a wealth of experience in university development, academic innovation, and digital education, making them well-suited to advise on integrating AI responsibly in higher education.

AI Fluency Courses

In collaboration with the advisory board and educators worldwide, Anthropic has developed three AI Fluency courses. These courses offer practical frameworks for AI integration in educational settings and are available under a Creative Commons license, enabling institutions to adapt them freely. The courses include AI Fluency for Educators, AI Fluency for Students, and Teaching AI Fluency, each designed to foster responsible AI use and integration in teaching and learning practices.

These courses, co-developed with Professors Rick Dakan and Joseph Feller, aim to provide educators and students with the tools needed to navigate AI’s expanding role in education. The curriculum focuses on practical applications of AI in classroom settings and emphasizes the development of critical thinking skills alongside AI literacy.

The Path Forward

Anthropic’s initiatives mark a concerted effort to co-create the future landscape of AI in education. As universities worldwide consider AI’s impact, these resources offer both immediate support and strategic guidance. The advisory board’s insights and the AI Fluency courses’ practical tools are designed to help educators thoughtfully integrate AI into their curricula, upholding academic integrity and student privacy.

For more information and access to the courses, visit anthropic.com/learn.

Image source: Shutterstock