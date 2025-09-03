Anthropic valuation triples to $183B as Claude AI gains traction in crypto and beyond

Backed by Wall Street heavyweights, Anthropic’s soaring valuation comes after it closed a $13 billion Series F, reflecting the mainstreaming of AI.

AI company Anthropic, the developer of the Claude family of large language models, has reached a $183 billion valuation following its latest funding round — a dramatic increase from the start of the year that underscores the accelerating growth of AI applications.

The company disclosed Tuesday that it closed a $13 billion Series F round co-led by venture firms ICONIQ Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Some of North America’s most prominent investors also joined the raise, reflecting the surge in institutional interest in artificial intelligence as a disruptive technology.

Read more