The post Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Antoine Martin is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision. Key quotes Global economic developments dampened by US tariffs and ongoing high uncertainty. Global economic outlook slowed in H1 2025, particularly in the US. Continuing high uncertainty has negative impact on companies’ investment activities. Growth momentum subdued in euro area, solid growth in China. Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters. US tariffs likely to curb global trade and reduce purchasing power of US households. Market reaction USD/CHF was last seen trading 0.18% higher on the day at 0.7961, with traders digesting the SNB’s expected interest rate decision. Swiss Franc Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.04% -0.07% 0.01% -0.16% -0.13% 0.13% EUR -0.01% 0.02% -0.10% -0.01% -0.13% -0.14% 0.13% GBP -0.04% -0.02% -0.10% -0.02% -0.19% -0.13% 0.15% JPY 0.07% 0.10% 0.10% 0.06% -0.10% 0.11% 0.23% CAD -0.01% 0.00% 0.02% -0.06% -0.14% -0.13% 0.17% AUD 0.16% 0.13% 0.19% 0.10% 0.14% 0.31% 0.28% NZD 0.13% 0.14% 0.13% -0.11% 0.13% -0.31% 0.02% CHF -0.13% -0.13% -0.15% -0.23% -0.17% -0.28% -0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/snbs-martin-anticipate-subdued-growth-in-global-economy-in-coming-quarters-202509250808The post Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Antoine Martin is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision. Key quotes Global economic developments dampened by US tariffs and ongoing high uncertainty. Global economic outlook slowed in H1 2025, particularly in the US. Continuing high uncertainty has negative impact on companies’ investment activities. Growth momentum subdued in euro area, solid growth in China. Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters. US tariffs likely to curb global trade and reduce purchasing power of US households. Market reaction USD/CHF was last seen trading 0.18% higher on the day at 0.7961, with traders digesting the SNB’s expected interest rate decision. Swiss Franc Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.04% -0.07% 0.01% -0.16% -0.13% 0.13% EUR -0.01% 0.02% -0.10% -0.01% -0.13% -0.14% 0.13% GBP -0.04% -0.02% -0.10% -0.02% -0.19% -0.13% 0.15% JPY 0.07% 0.10% 0.10% 0.06% -0.10% 0.11% 0.23% CAD -0.01% 0.00% 0.02% -0.06% -0.14% -0.13% 0.17% AUD 0.16% 0.13% 0.19% 0.10% 0.14% 0.31% 0.28% NZD 0.13% 0.14% 0.13% -0.11% 0.13% -0.31% 0.02% CHF -0.13% -0.13% -0.15% -0.23% -0.17% -0.28% -0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/snbs-martin-anticipate-subdued-growth-in-global-economy-in-coming-quarters-202509250808

Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:16
BRC20.COM
COM$0,015969-6,10%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07257-13,50%
Vice
VICE$0,03167-10,83%
Haven1
H1$0,004548+0,82%
Areon Network
AREA$0,009-2,17%

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Antoine Martin is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision.

Key quotes

Market reaction

USD/CHF was last seen trading 0.18% higher on the day at 0.7961, with traders digesting the SNB’s expected interest rate decision.

Swiss Franc Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.00%0.04%-0.07%0.01%-0.16%-0.13%0.13%
EUR-0.01%0.02%-0.10%-0.01%-0.13%-0.14%0.13%
GBP-0.04%-0.02%-0.10%-0.02%-0.19%-0.13%0.15%
JPY0.07%0.10%0.10%0.06%-0.10%0.11%0.23%
CAD-0.01%0.00%0.02%-0.06%-0.14%-0.13%0.17%
AUD0.16%0.13%0.19%0.10%0.14%0.31%0.28%
NZD0.13%0.14%0.13%-0.11%0.13%-0.31%0.02%
CHF-0.13%-0.13%-0.15%-0.23%-0.17%-0.28%-0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/snbs-martin-anticipate-subdued-growth-in-global-economy-in-coming-quarters-202509250808

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0,03712+1,11%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Bitcoin (BTC) Dips and Rallies Post-Fed Rate Cut: What's Next for Prices?

Bitcoin (BTC) Dips and Rallies Post-Fed Rate Cut: What's Next for Prices?

The expected Federal Reserve rate cut was announced on Wednesday. True to form, market makers sold Bitcoin down to $114,800. Then the price rebounded hard, stopping just short of $118,000. Is this rally just getting started?
Bitcoin
BTC$110.959,39-1,85%
FORM
FORM$1,0595-10,32%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 17:20
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Bitcoin (BTC) Dips and Rallies Post-Fed Rate Cut: What's Next for Prices?

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support