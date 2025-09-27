APAC in Seoul, Sparking the Future

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Sui Builder House: APAC, a Web3 event, took place in Seoul on September 25, 2025. Investors, developers, and businesspeople from the Asia-Pacific region and beyond gathered to witness the latest successes of the Sui ecosystem. DipCoin garnered significant attention as the official Silver Sponsor, thanks to its strong stance as a “high-speed DEX” and the launch of its brand-new testnet, featuring continuous trading.

The Event: A Center for Creativity and Cooperation

The event focused on networking, showcasing, and information sharing. Developers participated in open conversations, project teams gave live demonstrations, and the Sui team and ecosystem partners introduced state-of-the-art technology. The mood was lively and very participatory.

DipCoin’s booth soon rose to the top of the list of busy locations. Developers and traders flocked to see DipCoin’s latest developments, and the team’s limited-edition merchandise giveaways sold out quickly. To test the recently released perpetual trading testnet, several people scanned the QR codes.

Several developers provided direct input on the UI/UX design and trading experience, ultimately contributing to the success of the exchange. The Sui Foundation and the community provided the DipCoin team with invaluable feedback and assistance during their in-depth conversations. In addition to allowing DipCoin to get actual user input quickly, this two-way communication improved its connections with the Sui ecosystem.

Testnet Perpetual Trading: Future Takes Off from Seoul

During the event, DipCoin officially announced that its perpetual trading testnet went live on September 20 (https://testnet.dipcoin.io/perp). This marks a critical step forward following the launch of liquidity pool functionality, and a major milestone in its vision of “redefining decentralized perpetual trading.”

“The future of perpetual trading starts here.” The slogan resonated powerfully on stage in Seoul. Users who tried the platform highlighted DipCoin’s ultra-fast matching engine and smooth user interactions, which far exceeded expectations. For DeFi traders long constrained by high slippage and latency, this breakthrough unlocked a whole new dimension of possibilities.

Technical Highlights: A New On-Chain Performance Standard

DipCoin’s core competitiveness lies in its philosophy of “delivering an off-chain user experience while operating fully on-chain.”

Precision Matching Engine: Offers a trading experience close to that of centralized exchanges (CEXs).

Deep Sui Integration: Leverages Sui’s high-performance infrastructure to achieve low latency and high throughput.

Unified Spot + Perpetual Architecture: Lowers entry barriers and boosts capital efficiency.

Beyond technology, DipCoin has also laid out robust user incentives: liquidity mining, fee rebates, and airdrops run in parallel to drive early adoption while ensuring long-term ecosystem sustainability.

Roadmap: From Seoul to Global Expansion

DipCoin’s future roadmap is crystal clear:

Q3 2025: Launch of Perpetual Trading

Nov 2025: Token Generation Event (TGE) & Exchange Listing

Nov 2025: AMM Upgrade (Swap 2.0 Release)

Dec 2025: Perpetual Mainnet Launch + RWA Integration

Jan 2026: DLP Liquidity Vault Launch

Q3 2026: DeFi Wealth — On-chain Investment Products

From the testnet launch in Seoul, DipCoin is set to evolve into a truly global DeFi infrastructure.

Conclusion

At Builder House Seoul, DipCoin was not just a sponsor — it stood out as one of the event’s most exciting participants, showcasing real product progress, vibrant community engagement, and a clear technical vision.

The launch of its testnet perpetual trading allowed users to experience the future of DeFi perpetual trading ahead of time, while also signaling DipCoin’s commitment: building a high-speed, secure, and transparent decentralized trading platform powered by Sui.

The future is here — and it takes off from Seoul.