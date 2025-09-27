APAC Leads Global Crypto Adoption with Diverse Strategies



Tony Kim



The Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront of global cryptocurrency adoption, showcasing diverse approaches from India to Japan. Discover the unique factors driving APAC’s crypto growth.











The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is rapidly becoming a global leader in cryptocurrency adoption, with countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea taking distinct approaches to integrate digital currencies into their economies, according to a report by Chainalysis. The report highlights how unique regulatory, cultural, and economic factors are driving this growth across the region.

Significant Growth in APAC’s Crypto Markets

Between July 2022 and June 2025, APAC showed a substantial increase in on-chain cryptocurrency activity. Monthly on-chain transaction values soared from approximately $81 billion in July 2022 to a peak of $244 billion in December 2024. This growth was particularly pronounced in late 2023 and early 2024, as the region’s cryptocurrency markets rebounded, and again in Q4 2024, following the U.S. presidential election.

As of mid-2025, the on-chain value remained robust at over $185 billion per month, positioning APAC as a key global player in the crypto industry, often trailing only Europe in terms of transaction volumes and occasionally surpassing North America.

India and Japan: Driving Adoption with Distinct Strategies

India leads the region with a formidable $338 billion in crypto activity. The country’s crypto adoption is fueled by grassroots initiatives and the needs of a vast diaspora for remittances. Additionally, young adults are increasingly engaging in crypto trading as a side income, supported by fintech innovations such as UPI and eRupi.

Meanwhile, Japan has experienced the most rapid growth among APAC’s top crypto markets, with on-chain value increasing by 120% over the last year. This surge is attributed to recent regulatory changes, including reforms that recognize crypto as an investment asset and adjustments to the crypto tax regime. The introduction of yen-backed stablecoins is also expected to further propel Japan’s crypto market growth.

South Korea’s Market Dynamics and Stablecoin Surge

South Korea’s crypto market is characterized by a professional trading culture, with nearly half of its on-chain activity driven by transactions valued between $10,000 and $1 million. The rise in stablecoin usage is noteworthy, with major exchanges adding USDT/KRW pairs, leading to a 50% increase in trading volumes in early 2025. This demand is prompting discussions around a regulatory framework for KRW-backed stablecoins, which could shape the future of digital currency in the country.

The Broader APAC Crypto Landscape

Vietnam, Pakistan, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong are also contributing to APAC’s crypto narrative in unique ways. Vietnam leverages crypto for remittances and gaming, while Pakistan employs stablecoins to combat inflation. Australia is enhancing its regulatory framework, and Singapore and Hong Kong are building strong digital asset hubs through robust policy measures.

Overall, APAC’s diverse approaches to cryptocurrency adoption underscore the region’s adaptability and potential to influence global crypto trends. With countries like India and Japan at the forefront, APAC is set to remain a pivotal player in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

For more detailed insights, visit the Chainalysis blog.

Image source: Shutterstock



