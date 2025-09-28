LunarCrush reveals list of top gaming projects ranking as ApeCoin ($APE) leads along with $LINK, $SFUND, $MON, and others compete in social engagement.LunarCrush reveals list of top gaming projects ranking as ApeCoin ($APE) leads along with $LINK, $SFUND, $MON, and others compete in social engagement.

ApeCoin Leads Top Gaming Projects by Social Activity on LunarCrush

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 06:30
podium main7

LunarCrush, a known platform for real-time metrics for crypto and web3 projects, has released the list of rankings of the Top 10 Gaming Projects based on their social activity over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin ($APE) surges to other projects by social activity in this list. Fundamentally, social activity consists of engaging with posts and interacting with posts.

ApeCoin ($APE) is leading with 12.5K Engaged posts and 794.1K Interaction-based posts, according to the last 24-hour record on LunarCrush. It can be seen that $APE is leading with a minor difference to its contemporary project Chainlink ($LINK) with 12.3K and 1.6M by Engaged posts and Interactions, respectively. Phoenix has released this news through its official X account.

$Sfund, $MON, and $FLOKI Battle for Attention

Seedify. Fund ($Sfund) and MON ($MON) are closely fighting each other with 4.7K and 3.2K Engaged posts and 141.4K and 233.8K with Interactions. This closeness shows a strong competition between these two Gaming projects based on social activity on different platforms.

Moreover, FLOKI ($FLOKI) is struggling at 2.6K Engaged posts with 239.3K Interactions, while Verasity ($VRA) is standing with 2.5K Engaged posts and 166.4K Interactions. Furthermore, Immutable ($IMX) is also fighting with 2.3K and 190.4K, Engaged posts and Interactions by social activity, over the last 24 hours.

$RENDER Slightly Outpaces Beam $BEAM in Engagement Race

Render ($RENDER) shows 2.1K Engaged posts with 100.6K in Interactions. At the same time, Beam ($BEAM) is also showing with 1.9K Engaged posts and 74.8K Interactions. This negligible difference shows that they are very close to each other, with only a 0.2K difference in Engaged posts.

According to the ranking by Gaming projects, Zentry ($ZENT) stands at the end of this list with 1.8K Engaged Posts and surviving with 44.8K Interactions by social activity. $BEAM and $ZENT scores on Engaged posts with a difference of 0.1K; simultaneously, $ZENT leads with 30K in Interactions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
