ApeCoin Leads Top Gaming Projects by Social Activity on LunarCrush

LunarCrush, a known platform for real-time metrics for crypto and web3 projects, has released the list of rankings of the Top 10 Gaming Projects based on their social activity over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin ($APE) surges to other projects by social activity in this list. Fundamentally, social activity consists of engaging with posts and interacting with posts.

ApeCoin ($APE) is leading with 12.5K Engaged posts and 794.1K Interaction-based posts, according to the last 24-hour record on LunarCrush. It can be seen that $APE is leading with a minor difference to its contemporary project Chainlink ($LINK) with 12.3K and 1.6M by Engaged posts and Interactions, respectively. Phoenix has released this news through its official X account.

$Sfund, $MON, and $FLOKI Battle for Attention

Seedify. Fund ($Sfund) and MON ($MON) are closely fighting each other with 4.7K and 3.2K Engaged posts and 141.4K and 233.8K with Interactions. This closeness shows a strong competition between these two Gaming projects based on social activity on different platforms.

Moreover, FLOKI ($FLOKI) is struggling at 2.6K Engaged posts with 239.3K Interactions, while Verasity ($VRA) is standing with 2.5K Engaged posts and 166.4K Interactions. Furthermore, Immutable ($IMX) is also fighting with 2.3K and 190.4K, Engaged posts and Interactions by social activity, over the last 24 hours.

$RENDER Slightly Outpaces Beam $BEAM in Engagement Race

Render ($RENDER) shows 2.1K Engaged posts with 100.6K in Interactions. At the same time, Beam ($BEAM) is also showing with 1.9K Engaged posts and 74.8K Interactions. This negligible difference shows that they are very close to each other, with only a 0.2K difference in Engaged posts.

According to the ranking by Gaming projects, Zentry ($ZENT) stands at the end of this list with 1.8K Engaged Posts and surviving with 44.8K Interactions by social activity. $BEAM and $ZENT scores on Engaged posts with a difference of 0.1K; simultaneously, $ZENT leads with 30K in Interactions.