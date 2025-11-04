Apex Fusion, the multi-layer Web3 ecosystem bridging Cardano’s UTxO and EVM environments, has integrated with Stargate, the omnichain liquidity transport protocol powered by LayerZero. The move marks the first time native USDC liquidity routes have been opened for Cardano-based projects.

The integration allows direct USDC transfers between chains through Stargate’s unified cross-chain liquidity pools.

This means stablecoin liquidity can now flow natively across VECTOR, Apex Fusion’s Cardano execution layer, and NEXUS, its EVM Layer-2 network.

The result is a seamless, non-wrapped stablecoin experience for developers and users building across both environments.

To kickstart adoption, the Apex Fusion Foundation has seeded $2.5 million in USDC liquidity, providing an immediate base for lending markets, DEXs, and stablecoin-enabled applications.

The initiative aims to close one of Cardano’s most persistent gaps — stablecoin access — while unlocking true cross-chain composability across decentralized ecosystems.

“This is a major milestone not just for Apex Fusion, but for the Cardano ecosystem as a whole,” Christopher Greenwood, COO of the Apex Fusion Foundation, mentioned in a statement shared with AlexaBlockchain.

“Stablecoin liquidity has been one of the most requested features by Cardano projects, and this integration directly answers that call. Through Stargate, we’re unlocking USDC access for the first time on VECTOR and NEXUS, setting the stage for scalable, cross-chain DeFi and real-world applications,” Christopher added.

Stargate’s Product Lead, Angus Lamp, mentioned the collaboration as a proof point for omnichain interoperability. “Connecting USDC to Cardano through Apex Fusion’s VECTOR and NEXUS chains demonstrates how interoperability can transform the flow of stable assets across ecosystems,” he said.

The partnership positions Apex Fusion as a new hub for interoperable DeFi infrastructure. With LayerZero’s underlying messaging protocol and Stargate’s liquidity framework, developers can deploy capital-efficient stablecoin products without the complexity of wrapped tokens or fragmented liquidity.

For the Cardano ecosystem, it’s a step toward parity with other major chains — and a signal that multi-chain DeFi is entering a more connected, stablecoin-powered phase.

Read Also: Worldcoin Launches World Chain with Gas Allowances for Verified Users, Prioritizing Humans over Bots

Disclaimer: The information provided on AlexaBlockchain is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Read complete disclaimer here.