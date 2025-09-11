Apex Fusion Strengthens EVM Ecosystem With Nexus And Tenderly Partnership

Zug, Switzerland, September 4th, 2025/Chainwire/--Apex Fusion today announced the launch of Nexus, its dedicated EVM-compatible L2, now integrated with Tenderly’s industry-leading full-stack infrastructure and developer tools.

This milestone strengthens Apex Fusion’s mission to unite UTXO and EVM ecosystems while giving developers enterprise-grade tooling to build, scale, and secure the next wave of decentralized applications.

Apex Fusion’s tri-chain architecture—Prime (L1 backbone), Vector (UTXO L2), and Nexus (EVM L2)—is connected through Reactor, a bi-directional bridge enabling seamless interoperability.

Nexus, built on Polygon Edge, delivers high-performance, low-cost transactions with full EVM compatibility, while linking directly to Apex’s UTXO-based Vector chain and anchoring into Prime for security and decentralization.

Through the integration with Tenderly, developers building on Nexus gain access to full-stack infrastructure and dev tools to accelerate every stage of dapp development:

\

Virtual TestNets, a collaborative development infrastructure with an unlimited faucet, state manipulation, and built-in explorers.

Essential exploration and debugging tools to inspect, analyze, and debug errors before they become potential exploits .

\

Advanced onchain monitoring and alerting to identify, respond to, and mitigate risks in real titime.

\

Simulation technology to give end-users confidence by previewing transaction outcomes before approval

Critically, this integration opens Nexus to Tenderly’s entire developer community. For the thousands of teams worldwide already building inside Tenderly’s environment, Nexus now appears as a fully supported EVM chain.

This makes Apex Fusion instantly accessible to one of the largest and most active developer ecosystems in Web3, bridging their applications into a multichain future.

Ivan Bjelajac, CEO of the Apex Fusion Foundation, commented:

Bogdan Habic, CTO and Co-Founder of Tenderly, added:

With Nexus and Tenderly combined, developers can port existing Ethereum-based applications, launch new use cases, and tap into Apex Fusion’s multichain ecosystem—all while leveraging enterprise-grade infrastructure to ensure security, scalability, and speed.

About Apex Fusion

Apex Fusion is a tri-chain blockchain ecosystem designed to unify UTXO and EVM technologies. Its architecture—Prime, Vector, and Nexus—provides scalability, compliance, and interoperability for the next generation of DeFi, gaming, and institutional blockchain applications. Apex Fusion is committed to fostering innovation, collaboration, and adoption across the global Web3 landscape.

About Tenderly

Tenderly is a full-stack Web3 infrastructure providing essential development, debugging, and monitoring tools to all major EVM chains. Trusted by thousands of Web3 teams worldwide, Tenderly enables developers to build, test, deploy, and scale decentralized applications with confidence, reliability, and speed.

Christopher Greenwood

