APEX up +226.73%, BTC +0.35%, Plasma is The Coin of The Day – Daily Market Update for Sep 27, 2025 | CoinCodex

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:03
Key highlights:

  • The total cryptocurrency market cap increased from $ 3.75T to $ 3.78T in the past 24 hours, representing a 0.73% change
  • The Bitcoin price at press time is $ 109,636 after growing by 0.35% in the last 24 hours
  • The total crypto trading volume increased by 0.73% in the past 24 hours, and is currently at $ 485.54B
  • All prices and changes are presented at the time of publication: September 27, 2025, at 06:00 UTC

Market Overview

The total cryptocurrency market cap is currently $ 3.78T after a 0.73% increase on the day. The total crypto trading volume increased by 0.73% in the same time frame.

Bitcoin is trading at $ 109,636 after seeing a 0.35% gain in the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin dominance fell by -0.36% and BTC currently represents 57.79% of the cryptocurrency market.

Top Coins By Market Cap

At press time, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $ 2.18T after gaining 0.35% in the last 24 hours. According to our forecast, the value of Bitcoin will drop by null% and reach null by September 27, 2025. To learn more about how the price of Bitcoin could change over the next 7 days, visit our Bitcoin price prediction page.

Ethereum, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is priced at $ 4,021.44 and has a market capitalization of $ 485.40B. ETH increased by 2.43% in the last 24 hours. If you’re interested in where the price of Ethereum could head next, check out the Ethereum price prediction.

Bulls Dominate the Market Today

The bulls dominated the market today as 51% of coins gained value in the last 24 hours.

Today’s Top Gainers are ApeX Protocol, Synthetix, and Plasma

Thanks to a 226.73% price increase, ApeX Protocol was the biggest gainer of the day among the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Synthetix came in second place, with 24-hour gains of 49.50%. Plasma, Frax and World Liberty Financial complete today’s list of the top cryptocurrency gainers.

Today’s Top Losers are Concordium, Polygon, and Fluid

Unfortunately, not all coins performed well today. The worst performer in the cryptocurrency top 200 was Concordium, which saw a loss of -14.21%. Polygon also didn’t perform well, as its price declined by -11.77% in the last 24 hours. Fluid, Maker and Sun Token round out today’s top 5 worst performers.

Plasma reached new All-Time High after gaining +103.03% in the last month

The following coins in the cryptocurrency top 200 hit new all-time high prices today:

Congratulations to the HODLers!

Coin of the Day is Plasma

Thanks to its impressive 25.15% performance, Plasma is today’s coin of the day! Plasma is currently trading at $ 1.53. Learn more about Plasma and its position in the market on our Plasma price prediction page.

Our technical indicators show that the current Plasma sentiment is undefined.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/73819/daily-market-update-for-september-27-2025/

