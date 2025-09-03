Appeals Court Blocks Deportation Of Venezuelan Migrants Using Alien Enemies Act

“A country’s encouraging its residents and citizens to enter this country illegally is not the modern-day equivalent of sending an armed, organized force to occupy, to disrupt, or to otherwise harm the United States,” the judges said.

In a 2-1 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 could not be applied to the case of these Venezuelan migrants—who the Trump administration alleges are gang members.

A federal appeals court ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration cannot fast-track the deportation of Venezuelan migrants from the country using an 18th-century law that has previously only been used during wartime, dismissing the administration’s argument that the migrants were part of an “invasion.”

