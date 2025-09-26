Apple Adds Bitcoin Feature to iMessage, Boosts Best Wallet Adoption

iMessage is now capable of handling direct Bitcoin transmissions after a US judge ordered Apple to loosen its restrictions on in-app crypto payments.

Macadamia Wallet rolled out an update on the 23rd of September that allows users to send eCash Bitcoin payments using the Cashu protocol, a Lightning-based layer for Bitcoin, directly over iMessage.

It’s still a relatively novel feature, but future digital wallets could make heavy use of iMessage as a direct transfer mechanism. In turn, that would push crypto adoption for mobile users as a whole, leading to greater inflows into the crypto market.

We’ll be looking at an existing mobile-first digital wallet, Best Wallet, that makes the crypto purchasing process on mobile seamless. We’ll also be discussing how Best Wallet Token ($BEST) improves that experience, but first let’s look at Apple’s current position on crypto.

Will Apple Join the Crypto Race?

Apple is yet to officially offer crypto services through iOS, relying on third-parties to provide crypto support. Until May 2025, developers could not offer features through iOS apps that required crypto to unlock. Additionally, Apple required a 30% cut of blockchain fees for transactions sent using Apple apps.

Without a polished entry into the cryptomarket, Apple risks falling behind competitors. Samsung’s Galaxy phones already support hardware crypto wallets and Google has generally taken a more permissive approach to crypto apps on the Google Play store.

However, Apple’s vast user base and ecosystem integration could play massively into its favour if the technology giant is able to develop an in-house crypto payment system that synergizes with Apple Pay.

In the meantime, third party mobile wallet solutions like Best Wallet are dominating the market. Let’s discuss how Best Wallet is providing easy-to-use crypto services in the absence of an official crypto wallet app from Apple, as well as how the $BEST token is allowing Best Wallet users to make the most out of their crypto.

Best Wallet – Rewards, Governance, and Easy Access to the Best Altcoins

Best Wallet is a mobile-first crypto wallet that makes managing your portfolio simple, giving you access to all of your crypto assets in a single interface.

The decentralized nature of crypto can be a curse as much as a blessing, especially if you’re regularly trading across several different blockchains. Keeping track of all your crypto can be difficult, but Best Wallet removes a lot of the hard work for you.

Best Wallet supports several blockchains in one app, including Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, and Base. There’s no need to mess around with multiple different wallets, passwords, or seed phrases.

All you have to do is pick out a coin you want to trade. Then, either purchase it with fiat or swap for it using crypto. Picking up new coins is easy – Best Wallet has an entire in-app marketplace filled with vetted crypto presales so you can buy before they’re available to the wider crypto market.

Keeping your crypto secure is also as simple as could be. No seed phrases, just powerful Fireblocks MPC-CMP tech guarding access to your blockchain assets.

Even if you lose your phone, Best Wallet has you covered. It allows you to make an encrypted backup which you can store in the cloud and download to a new device at any time, even if you’ve lost access to your current Best Wallet device.

Visit the Best Wallet Token website to learn more.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – The Key to This Wallet Ecosystem

Best Wallet gets even better with the $BEST token, letting you make the most out of your crypto. Your fees are lowered when swapping crypto through integrated DeXes on Best Wallet, and the returns you get through the upcoming staking aggregator are boosted.

$BEST also gives you access to the Best Wallet DAO, where you can vote on the future direction of the project. Want to see a new blockchain supported by Best Wallet? Buy $BEST and vote on it.

Best Wallet is available right now, whereas the $BEST token is currently in presale. It’s raised over $16M in token sales, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to buy it cheaply. Currently, it’s available at $0.025695.

Buy $BEST today and earn up to 82% in staking rewards.

This article is not financial advice. All crypto products are volatile. Make sure to always do your own research before investing and only invest what you’re prepared to lose.