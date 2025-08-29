Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/29
Apple has expressed concerns about the UK’s proposed mobile technology regulations, especially those recently outlined by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). 

The CMA says the rules aim to encourage competition in the mobile operating system market, where Apple and Google currently hold a near-total duopoly as they control 90-100% of the UK mobile devices market.

Apple raises concerns

Apple believes that Britain’s plans to increase competition in the mobile operating system market could potentially harm users and developers, as it will force the company to share its technology with foreign competitors for free.

Last month, Britain’s competition regulator informed Apple and Android-owner Google that they would need to be fairer in how they distribute apps on their mobile platforms, setting out possible interventions as it plans to designate the U.S. tech companies with strategic market status over their duopoly.

According to Apple, such a designation by the CMA would undermine privacy and security protections and restrict innovation in the sector. An Apple spokesperson called the “EU-style rules” being advanced “bad for users and bad for developers.”

“This approach undermines the privacy and security protections our users have come to expect, hampers our ability to innovate, and forces us to give away our technology for free to foreign competitors,” the spokesperson added.

Designating Apple and Google with strategic market status would give the regulator the right to impose behavioral rules that would promote fair competition.

Apple cited its competition with companies such as Samsung and Google as reasons why the regulator’s proposals could create an uneven playing field.

However, a CMA spokesperson has defended the proposals, claiming Britain’s approach to digital market regulation offers more flexibility to tailor solutions that are proportionate and practical for both businesses and consumers.

Are international regulations deliberately targeting American tech companies?

Donald Trump seems to think so, and he is not happy about it. He has criticized international tech regulation, and even though he did not specify which countries he was unhappy with, he attacked rules he tagged “designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology” in an online post.

In the post, he also demanded that nations “show respect to America and our amazing Tech Companies or consider the consequences!”

According to Trump, all countries with digital taxes, legislation, rules, or regulations should be “on notice” that, unless such “discriminatory actions” are removed, tariffs and restrictions on their access to US technology would follow.

Despite the threats, the CMA is set on its path, convinced its interventions will be good for users and UK app developers. Apple disagrees and says the proposed changes repeat mistakes made by the EU in the enforcement of its tech competition law, the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Apple has had big fines imposed on it for breaching the DMA, which aims to rein in the power of Big Tech by providing a list of “dos and don’ts.” Those laws have resulted in some features and enhancements being delayed for European users, and Apple says users in the UK may face the same eventuality.

The CMA has given Apple between now and October to respond, after which it will take its final decision.

