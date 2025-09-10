Apple releases new products including the iPhone 17 series, and the upgraded AirPods adds real-time translation function

PANews reported on September 10 that according to Jinshi, Apple launched an upgraded version of AirPods, adding real-time translation and heart rate monitoring, priced at US$249. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 watch was officially released, priced at US$799, and the Apple Watch SE was fully upgraded, priced at the same US$249. The iPhone 17 series improves battery life and camera capabilities, with a minimum storage of 256GB. The iPhone 17 Pro uses an aluminum body and has a starting price of US$1,099. The iPhone Air is only 5.6mm thick, equipped with an A19 Pro chip, only supports eSIM, and has a starting price of US$999. The domestic version of the iPhone 17 series starts at 5,999 yuan, and the Pro Max is up to 17,999 yuan.

