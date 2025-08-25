What unbridled imagination for those coveting our cryptos! Each new episode of this long digital series redraws the contours of technological paranoia. The latest discovery? A simple image file. Yes, a doctored photo. Enough to turn your iPhone into a crypto sieve without you lifting a finger. The target? Everyone who uses Apple products… but especially, everyone who stores their wallet keys in unexpected places. Fortunately, an emergency update has been released to try to patch the breaches.
