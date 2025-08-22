Apple rushes out iOS update to patch dangerous image file exploit

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 19:00
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12841-0.68%
Threshold
T$0.01578-1.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1009+1.31%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00127+12.38%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005181-3.82%

Less than a week after releasing iOS 18.6.1, Apple has launched update 18.6.2, which could supposedly stop hackers from accessing devices through “malicious image files.”

The flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-43300, was identified inside Apple’s Image I/O framework, which handles the reading and writing of image files across its devices. According to the iPhone manufacturer, processing a maliciously crafted image could result in memory corruption and could allow an attacker to execute malicious code on the device.

Apple said the bug had been exploited by an “extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals.” The company fixed the problem with iOS 18.6.2 and parallel security patches for macOS Sequoia, Sonoma and Ventura, issued in an unscheduled update late Wednesday.

“For our customers’ protection, Apple doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available,” the company wrote on its official support page.

Affected devices and update availability

The iOS 18.6.2 update covers all iPhones released since 2018, beginning with the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and the second- and third-generation iPhone SE. The patch also extends to Apple’s latest devices, including the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 16e.

Supported iPad models include the iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (6th generation and later), and iPad mini (5th generation and later).

Apple issues urgent iOS update, iOS 18.6.2 update pinned critical for iPhone and iPads.iOS new update notes. Source: Apple Support.

The update is also available for Apple’s Mac computers running the three most recent versions of macOS. The tech giant is asking users not to wait for the automatic rollout and instead apply the patch manually, as the auto update could take time reaching all devices.

How did update 18.6.1 make devices vulnerable?

According to several security analysts, the flaw is an out-of-bounds write vulnerability, a type of bug that allows attackers to access or manipulate sections of device memory that should normally be restricted.

Pieter Arntz, a former Microsoft consultant and researcher at cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes, explained in a blog post that the vulnerability could allow attackers to insert and run code in “inaccessible” parts of memory. 

“Such a flaw in a program allows it to read or write outside the bounds the program sets, enabling attackers to manipulate other parts of the memory allocated to more critical functions,” he wrote.

Arntz mentioned adversaries could exploit the bug by creating a malicious image file that corrupts memory as soon as the device processes it, even without user interaction. He compared the attack to so-called zero-click exploits, where spyware or malware is triggered simply by receiving or processing malicious content.

“Processing such a malicious image file would result in memory corruption,” he said. “Memory corruption issues can be manipulated to crash a process or run an attacker’s code.”

Apple has admitted it had received reports of the flaw being used in targeted attacks against certain individuals, but did not identify the victims.

Sean Wright, head of application security at Featurespace, believes the exploit was too complex to be deployed on a wide scale.

“Thankfully, the exploit does appear to be complex and likely only exploited in a very targeted attack, so most ordinary users are unlikely to become a victim,” Wright told Forbes. “But I would still highly recommend applying the fix as soon as possible to be on the safe side.”

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

PANews reported on August 22nd that SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion to optimize capital allocation and support market performance. SharpLink is one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ethereum (ETH) and is committed to driving widespread adoption of the Ethereum ecosystem. The program aims to avoid diluting the value of each share of Ethereum by repurchasing shares in the event that the company's stock price falls below the net asset value (NAV) of its Ethereum holdings. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other legally binding means, depending on factors such as market conditions, stock price, and trading volume. The program may be suspended or terminated at any time.
MAY
MAY$0.04637-1.96%
Navcoin
NAV$0.04644+0.08%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.12+0.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:31
Share
The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The crypto market comprises various cycles, but nothing brings as much excitement as altcoin season. While Bitcoin often performs its charm act, it is the movement of money into other coins that often delivers the real fireworks. When smart money engages in this market, it’s when some of the biggest returns in history have been […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05113-0.96%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005749+0.43%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00548+0.05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 20:00
Share
Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, two OG whales holding large amounts of Bitcoin have made significant asset adjustments in the past two days, shifting their investment focus to Ethereum: 4,621.9 Bitcoins were sold through three wallets, valued at approximately $523.5 million; Purchased and stored 82,398 Ethereum, valued at approximately $353.65 million; A total of 135,265 ETH long positions were opened on the Hyperliquid platform, valued at approximately $583.7 million, with liquidation prices ranging from $3,487.4 to $3,612. There are currently 84,645 bitcoins still held, with a total value of approximately US$9.55 billion, distributed across 7 wallets.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,425.77-0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.16649+2.49%
OG
OG$12.926-0.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Haycen receives approval to issue stablecoin in Bermuda, plans to launch pound-pegged token

Midas, Turkey's "Robinhood," completes $80 million funding round at nearly $1 billion valuation