Apple TV+ Raising Subscription Price By 30%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 06:05
Topline

Apple TV+ will soon become the latest streamer to raise its prices, hiking its streaming plan by $3 a month in its third bump in as many years.

The price hike was announced Thursday. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Key Facts

The subscription price for Apple TV+ will increase from $9.99 per month to $12.99 for customers in the U.S. and select international markets, though it is not clear what other countries are included in the price hike.

The increase will apply 30 days after users’ next renewal date, according to Apple, and is effective as of Thursday for new customers.

The last Apple TV+ price hike came in 2023, when the monthly subscription was raised from $6.99 to $9.99.

The annual $99.99 rate for Apple TV+ is unaffected by the increase.

Apple did not announce any new subscription plans alongside the price hike, meaning Apple TV+ will continue being the only streamer without an ad-suppported option.

Big Number

$1 billion. That is how much money Apple is losing annually on its streaming service, according to a March report from The Information, which noted Apple is spending around $4.5 billion a year on content. The report also claimed Apple TV+ had 45 million subscribers.

What Other Streamers Have Raised Prices This Year?

NBCUniversal’s Peacock also recently upped prices for its plans by $3 a month, increasing its ad-supported plan to $10.99 and its ad-free plan to $16.99. At the start of the year, Netflix increased its ad-supported tier from $6.99 to $7.99, the ad-free tier from $15.49 to $17.99 and its premium tier from $22.99 to $24.99.

Key Background

Apple TV+ launched in 2019 with a price of $4.99 per month. The streaming service lacked content volume compared to its competitors but has since banked on a wave of original content that has coincided with its price hikes. Shows like “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking” and “Severance” have become some of the streamers’ top-rated shows, with the latter program’s second season becoming the most-nominated show at the 2025 Emmy Awards with 27 nominations. The platform is also the exclusive home of Major League Soccer.

Further Reading

Apple is Losing Over $1 Billion a Year on Streaming Service (The Information)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/21/apple-tv-raising-subscription-price-by-3-first-price-hike-since-2023/

