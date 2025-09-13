Apple(AAPL) Delays iPhone Air Launch in China Over eSIM and Regulatory Hurdles

By: Coincentral
2025/09/13 01:47

TLDR

  • Apple delays iPhone Air launch in China over eSIM regulatory roadblocks.

  • iPhone Air faces China launch setback as eSIM approval stalls indefinitely.

  • Apple halts iPhone Air rollout in China due to unresolved eSIM policies.

  • eSIM-only iPhone Air launch paused in China amid carrier, regulatory delays.

  • Apple’s iPhone Air release in China stalled by eSIM hurdles, no date set.

Apple has postponed the iPhone Air launch in China due to unresolved regulatory requirements and limited eSIM infrastructure in the country. The original launch plan for pre-orders on September 12 and shipping on September 19 has been replaced with an indefinite delay. The rest of the iPhone 17 lineup remains on schedule for release, but the iPhone Air will not be available as planned.

eSIM-Only Model Faces Setbacks in China

Apple’s decision to release the iPhone Air with only eSIM capability has led to complications in the Chinese market. China continues to rely on physical SIM cards, and eSIM technology has not yet gained wide adoption or regulatory clarity. Though China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are expected to support eSIM, none have finalized their rollout plans.

Apple initially partnered with China Unicom to activate eSIMs, but the company has now expanded talks to include all three major telecoms. However, none of them have received full approval to proceed with eSIM services for smartphones like the iPhone Air. Without this green light, Apple cannot begin sales of the eSIM-only iPhone Air in the region.

Chinese users cannot activate iPhone Air devices bought overseas due to incompatible eSIM profile installations. This restriction prevents users from bypassing the local delay by importing devices from other markets. Apple is working with authorities to resolve these technical and regulatory gaps.

Apple Struggles to Gain Momentum Against Local Brands

China remains one of Apple’s most competitive markets, dominated by domestic giants like Huawei and Xiaomi. Apple positioned the iPhone Air as a direct competitor, offering a sleek 5.6mm design and updated internals to attract Chinese buyers. The lack of physical SIM support may turn away users still dependent on traditional card-based mobile access.

Apple has yet to provide new launch details, only stating that updates will come once approvals are secured. Meanwhile, the other models—iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—are still set for a September 19 release. This staggered rollout risks creating confusion among customers and could hurt early momentum for the iPhone Air.

Local telecoms are also not fully prepared for the shift to eSIM. In several Chinese cities, authorized Apple resellers have not received proper training or activation tools for the iPhone Air. This lack of readiness adds another layer of delay and complexity to an already uncertain launch.

Regulatory Delays Cloud iPhone Air’s Future in China

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology still has not granted final approval for eSIM activation in smartphones. Apple’s plan to roll out the iPhone Air on time depended on this clearance, but the timeline remains vague. Though China Telecom suggested a September 19 launch for its eSIM service, it later deleted the announcement.

China Mobile has stated it has enabled eSIM services, yet provided no release date specific to the iPhone Air. Apple confirmed it is cooperating with all three major carriers, but offered no firm commitments on revised availability. Until full regulatory clearance arrives, the iPhone Air will remain unavailable in China.

This delay limits Apple’s ability to capitalize on global interest in thin smartphones, especially in a market where it needs to boost competitiveness. The iPhone Air holds potential to reshape Apple’s standing in China, but regulatory and logistical barriers must be cleared first. For now, its launch in China remains in limbo while global markets proceed with pre-orders.

