Apple’s ‘Heartstrings’ With A Billion Views And An Emmy Nod Redefines Hearing

John with his guitar playing daughter in the living room. Apple Inc.

Apple’s Heartstrings campaign, the story of a father, a daughter, and a guitar, has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Commercial. If Heartstrings wins, it will mark Apple’s third consecutive Emmy in this category, something no other brand has ever achieved.

The scale of the campaign is staggering. It has more than 51 million views on YouTube and over a billion impressions across platforms. Audiences did more than click play. The campaign achieved an extraordinary 89 percent completion rate on a nearly two-minute runtime, proof of its deep emotional pull. But numbers only tell part of the story. What makes Heartstrings historic is what it represents: hearing brought into the cultural spotlight on a scale never seen before.

Recently, I had the opportunity to chat with John Pelletreau, the AirPods Pro 2 user at the center of the film. We found common ground quickly. We both live with hearing challenges, though in very different ways. I have lived with profound hearing loss since childhood. John, by contrast, lives with a moderate hearing loss, the kind experienced by millions worldwide, many of whom have not considered hearing solutions like hearing aids.

From Prediction to Proof

My connection to Apple’s hearing work began in 2014 with the launch of Made for iPhone (MFi) hearing aids. AirPods did not even exist yet. But as soon as I used MFi, I knew this would be enormous, a shift the traditional hearing aid industry had only dreamed of.

Those hearing aids changed my life. They connected seamlessly to my iPhone, allowing me to take calls, stream music, and interact more fully. What surprised me was the reaction from others. Friends and colleagues without hearing issues often say, “I wish I had that.” For the first time, a prescriptive hearing aid device made people envious. Apple had turned hearing support into something aspirational.

I predicted then that integrating hearing into mainstream consumer technology would change everything. Ten years later, with AirPods Pro 2, Apple’s first hearing device to receive FDA clearance as a clinical-grade hearing aid, that prediction has been realized and surpassed.

John’s Chapter

If my story began with prediction, John’s story is about proof. His moderate hearing loss came gradually. Like many, he initially hesitated to address it. His wife played a crucial role in helping him recognize what he could not fully see or hear, such as the loud TV volume he preferred.

AirPods Pro 2 changed that journey. They reduced his auditory fatigue, improved communication in noisy places, and gave him new confidence in family and professional settings. John put it best: “When these are in my ear, I’m not working at it. I’m not having to try to figure out what that last word was or focus on all the individual details of the conversation. It’s just much more comfortable, you know, like now we can actually pay more attention and kind of focus on what’s happening, instead of trying to, trying to focus on the understanding what’s happening part.”

For John, they blurred the line between everyday earbuds and hearing support. They were not a medical device to be hidden. They were simply AirPods, used by millions, that happened to restore a vital piece of his world.

What struck me most in our conversation was how similar our experiences felt despite the difference in degree. Whether profound or moderate, the emotions were the same: the strain of isolation, the relief of connection, and the importance of partnership.

Partnership, Not Isolation

John and I agreed that hearing is never just an individual matter, it always involves others. His children learned to adapt their communication styles, and my colleagues and loved ones have done the same for me.

These adjustments are not burdens but partnerships. They remind us that hearing challenges call for shared responsibility. Clarity depends on collaboration in professional settings and family life. That is why I say sound health is about more than hearing aids. It is about managing noise, embracing sound, and sustaining communication, the three pillars of what I call lifelong sound health.

Why Heartstrings Matters

That is what made Heartstrings so powerful. It told a story that was both intimate and universal. With an estimated 1.2 billion people worldwide living with mild to moderate hearing loss, and many delaying help for an average of 10 years, the film gave shape to a global challenge often left in silence.

The campaign surpassed a billion views, an unprecedented achievement for any story centered on hearing. Now it is nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Commercial. Recognition at that level matters. It says that hearing, long neglected by mainstream culture, is central to our shared narratives. It underscores Apple’s consistency, the ability to create not just ads but also cultural stories that resonate worldwide.

There is also a business lesson. By embedding clinical-grade hearing features into a 250 dollar device, compared to industry-standard hearing aids that average around 3,000 dollars, Apple lowered the barrier from medical prescriptive device to everyday companion. In doing so, it opened a market the traditional industry struggled to reach.

Why It Resonated

Heartstrings worked because it was a heartfelt story of a father and daughter, amplified by technology at its best: serving humanity. As always, it reflected the craft Apple consistently brings to its creative work. Every frame, every note of sound design, was executed with authenticity.

The campaign also sparked the highest Google search interest for “hearing aids”, drove a 400% increase in searches for AirPods with hearing aid function, and led hundreds of thousands to Apple’s website. For decades, the hearing aid industry has sought mainstream recognition. In one campaign, Apple achieved what the hearing industry had been chasing for generations: mass empathy, mass engagement, and cultural relevance.

Coming Full Circle

For John and me, this is not abstract. It is personal. He represents the many who live with mild to moderate hearing loss, often without considering hearing solutions like hearing aids. I represent those, like myself, who have lived with profound hearing loss from the very start. Both paths reveal the same truth: hearing challenges are technical problems and deeply human experiences.

AirPods Pro 2 are far from perfect, but they prove that accessibility can be built into products people love without stigma.

For me, the journey comes full circle. In 2014, my MFi hearing aids made people without hearing issues envious. Today, AirPods Pro 2 make that aspiration mainstream, accessible to millions. What was once a curiosity has become a cultural movement.

The Emmy nomination signals more than creative excellence. It is a reminder that our needs and emotions matter, that hearing challenges are not a side story, but part of the human story.

Apple’s Heartstrings shows what happens when technology, humanity, and storytelling converge. A father and daughter share a guitar. A device enables sound to be heard. And the world listens, by the hundreds of millions.

The question now is whether other companies will follow Apple’s lead or remain on the sidelines of a vast, underserved, and profoundly human market.