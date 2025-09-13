Apple’s Tim Cook boosts Corning deal, partners with chipmakers in $600 billion US expansion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 14:11
Union
U$0.00985+4.56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.044+1.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09509-1.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016531+1.25%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.016425+1.91%

Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook confirmed on Friday that the company will spend $600 billion on manufacturing in the United States over the next four years.

Speaking during an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Tim detailed Apple’s new factory investments, job growth strategy, chip supply deals, and exclusive support from the Trump administration.

The announcement includes a $2.5 billion injection into Apple’s long-running deal with Corning, the Kentucky-based firm that makes the glass used in iPhones and Apple Watches.

The facility, located in Harrodsburg, already manufactures high-tech glass for Apple devices, but the new capital aims to boost output to meet the company’s growing domestic demand.

Apple expands U.S. chip production and supplier base

Beyond glass, Apple is also working with multiple semiconductor firms to produce more chips inside the country. Tim named Taiwan Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, and Applied Materials as major partners in this expansion.

These companies will help Apple build out local chip production facilities and reduce dependency on overseas fabs.

“We already do business with 9,000 different partners across the U.S.,” Tim told Jim. “We’re in all 50 states with these suppliers.” He added that those business relationships have already led to 450,000 jobs, and Apple is now scaling that number further. “We’re very proud to be expanding that further this year to the $600 billion level.”

Apple has also opened a new training program called the Manufacturing Academy, launched last month in Detroit. Tim said the academy is designed to train American workers and equip smaller companies with modern production tools.

In a press statement, Apple said the program invites small and medium-sized manufacturers from across the country to attend workshops that focus on artificial intelligence and smart factory methods.

Support from the federal government is also playing a big role in Apple’s U.S. investment plan. Tim told Jim that the company is getting “significant support” from President Donald Trump, who announced a 100% tariff on imported semiconductors last month.

Companies like Apple that manufacture inside the country are exempt from that tariff. “The president has said that he wants more in the United States,” Tim said. “And we want more in the United States.”

While all this was going on, Apple also dropped its latest hardware on Tuesday with four new iPhone 17 models that will be available in stores and online starting September 19, as Cryptopolitan reported.

The most expensive is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which still starts at $1,199, but now includes a new version with 2TB of storage. Apple didn’t increase the price on that one. The iPhone 17 Pro now costs $1,099, up $100 from the last model, but Apple says it now starts at 256GB instead of 128GB.

The entry-level iPhone 17 stays at $799 but comes with a bigger screen, smoother display, and a better camera. The standout model is the iPhone 17 Air, built with a titanium body. It’s thinner, lighter, and priced at $999.

Finishing off the week, Apple will release iOS 26 on Monday as another software update. The new version supports all the updated devices and includes performance and battery improvements.

This entire push, from training centers to tariffs to titanium phones, is part of Tim’s wider strategy to root more of Apple’s operations in the U.S., with full backing from the White House.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/tim-cook-apple-chipmakers-600b-us-expansion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Chainlink And Polymarket Forge New Alliance: LINK Forecasted To Outperform XRP By 2030

Chainlink And Polymarket Forge New Alliance: LINK Forecasted To Outperform XRP By 2030

Chainlink (LINK), one of the crypto market’s leading providers of decentralized oracle solutions, has announced a partnership with the prediction market platform Polymarket.  Polymarket Integrates Chainlink On Polygon  According to Friday’s announcement, the new integration is now live on the Polygon (POL) mainnet, enabling Polymarket to establish secure and real-time prediction markets centered around asset pricing, including numerous active cryptocurrency trading pairs.  This collaboration also explores new methodologies to address more subjective questions. By doing so, Polymarket seeks to reduce its dependence on social voting mechanisms, thereby mitigating resolution risks in its markets. Related Reading: Bitcoin Crawls Up On Weak Supply: 30D Momentum Reveals It Lacks Real Demand The integration combines Chainlink Data Streams, which deliver low-latency, timestamped, and verifiable oracle reports, with Chainlink Automation, ensuring timely and automated on-chain market settlements.  This infrastructure reportedly allows for swift resolution of any asset pricing predictions, such as Bitcoin (BTC) price forecasts, based on predetermined parameters. Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, commented on the partnership, stating that Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure is a “pivotal milestone” that transforms the creation and settlement of prediction markets.  He emphasized that when outcomes are determined by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation, prediction markets evolve into reliable signals that can be trusted globally. This partnership is viewed as a significant advancement toward a future grounded in cryptographic truth. $100 Billion In DeFi Value Chainlink has established itself as a leading data infrastructure provider, securing nearly $100 billion in total value across various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and facilitating transactions worth tens of trillions.  The protocol’s reliability stems from its decentralized network of independent node operators, which ensures that applications function seamlessly without single points of failure. Polymarket, on the other hand, launched in 2020, has rapidly grown into a source for real-time information. Its recent acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse for $112 million, highlights its goal to re-entering the US market.  Additionally, Polymarket has partnered with X (formerly Twitter) to offer integrated products that provide users with data-driven insights and personalized market recommendations. Related Reading: XRP Price Gets Tighter: Here’s The Level Keeping It From Price Discovery Looking ahead, market analysts are predicting that Chainlink’s growing adoption could lead to significant milestones in the coming years. One expert speculated that by 2030, Chainlink could surpass XRP in market significance.  In a social media post, crypto expert Fishy Catfish outlined various predictions, suggesting that Chainlink will become the dominant platform for building financial workflows on-chain and that the future will be characterized by asset-centric and application-centric ecosystems rather than chain-centric ones. When writing, Chainlink’s native token, LINK, surged by 5%, reaching $24.70. This price increase has caused the cryptocurrency to outperform its peers, such as Bitcoin, which has seen gains of 87% compared to LINK’s 133% year-to-date uptrend. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
RealLink
REAL$0.0646+0.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,785.94+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09493-1.99%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/13 14:00
Share
Analyst Predicts SUI Breakout as Group Approves $50M Buyback Program

Analyst Predicts SUI Breakout as Group Approves $50M Buyback Program

Read the full article at coingape.com.
SUI
SUI$3.739+1.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016527+1.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 13:40
Share
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 100 million in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 100 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on September 13th that according to official data, in the seven days ending September 11th, Circle issued approximately 4.5 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 4.6 billion USDC, reducing the circulating supply by approximately 100 million. The total circulating supply of USDC is now 72.4 billion, with approximately $72.5 billion in reserves, including approximately $9.3 billion in cash and $63.2 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.03%
FUND
FUND$0.0238-0.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00613-5.40%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 13:59
Share

Trending News

More

Chainlink And Polymarket Forge New Alliance: LINK Forecasted To Outperform XRP By 2030

Analyst Predicts SUI Breakout as Group Approves $50M Buyback Program

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 100 million in the past 7 days

ChatGPT could leak private email data, Vitalik Buterin offers solutions

Blockchain FX Presale Hype Meets Based Eggman $GGs Momentum – Top Crypto Presales Debate Heats Up