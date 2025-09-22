The post Apple’s war of words with European regulators troubles markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple has escalated its public dispute with officials in Brussels over competition rules and consumer choice, claiming the company’s integrated ecosystem is under threat from new regulations. Over the weekend, the iPhone manufacturer bashed the European Union for blocking features of its walled ecosystem, arguing that it unfairly closes out the competition. Apple reiterated that its hardware and software are central to delivering the “magical, innovative experience” customers expect. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in advance of the firm’s recent product launches that the EU rules are “a serious threat” to its ecosystem. This comes just five months after the European Commission fined Apple €500 million for “anti-competitive behavior” on its App Store. EU wants Apple to open doors for more apps Much of the dispute is against the backdrop of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which took effect in 2022 and began applying in 2024. The law requires large tech firms to open up their platforms to competitors, including areas like messaging, and app stores. For Apple, the rules mean it must ensure that devices such as headphones from other brands work seamlessly with iPhones. The company is also mandated to allow third-party smartwatch notifications to appear on its devices and to enable content sharing with non-Apple products via AirDrop. “That means you actually have a choice over which device you’re going to use, and you can get them to talk to one another,” said Sébastien Pant of BEUC, an umbrella organization of consumer advocacy groups in Europe. Apple’s pushback has affected the release of its new AirPods Pro 3 within the bloc. The wireless earphones come with a “Live Translation” feature for users to hear speech in their preferred language directly through the earbuds. The company announced last week that the devices… The post Apple’s war of words with European regulators troubles markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple has escalated its public dispute with officials in Brussels over competition rules and consumer choice, claiming the company’s integrated ecosystem is under threat from new regulations. Over the weekend, the iPhone manufacturer bashed the European Union for blocking features of its walled ecosystem, arguing that it unfairly closes out the competition. Apple reiterated that its hardware and software are central to delivering the “magical, innovative experience” customers expect. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in advance of the firm’s recent product launches that the EU rules are “a serious threat” to its ecosystem. This comes just five months after the European Commission fined Apple €500 million for “anti-competitive behavior” on its App Store. EU wants Apple to open doors for more apps Much of the dispute is against the backdrop of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which took effect in 2022 and began applying in 2024. The law requires large tech firms to open up their platforms to competitors, including areas like messaging, and app stores. For Apple, the rules mean it must ensure that devices such as headphones from other brands work seamlessly with iPhones. The company is also mandated to allow third-party smartwatch notifications to appear on its devices and to enable content sharing with non-Apple products via AirDrop. “That means you actually have a choice over which device you’re going to use, and you can get them to talk to one another,” said Sébastien Pant of BEUC, an umbrella organization of consumer advocacy groups in Europe. Apple’s pushback has affected the release of its new AirPods Pro 3 within the bloc. The wireless earphones come with a “Live Translation” feature for users to hear speech in their preferred language directly through the earbuds. The company announced last week that the devices…

Apple’s war of words with European regulators troubles markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 17:27
Vice
VICE$0.03015-5.69%
GET
GET$0.006133-14.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08519-3.43%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005903-1.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017368-1.11%

Apple has escalated its public dispute with officials in Brussels over competition rules and consumer choice, claiming the company’s integrated ecosystem is under threat from new regulations.

Over the weekend, the iPhone manufacturer bashed the European Union for blocking features of its walled ecosystem, arguing that it unfairly closes out the competition. Apple reiterated that its hardware and software are central to delivering the “magical, innovative experience” customers expect.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in advance of the firm’s recent product launches that the EU rules are “a serious threat” to its ecosystem. This comes just five months after the European Commission fined Apple €500 million for “anti-competitive behavior” on its App Store.

EU wants Apple to open doors for more apps

Much of the dispute is against the backdrop of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which took effect in 2022 and began applying in 2024. The law requires large tech firms to open up their platforms to competitors, including areas like messaging, and app stores.

For Apple, the rules mean it must ensure that devices such as headphones from other brands work seamlessly with iPhones. The company is also mandated to allow third-party smartwatch notifications to appear on its devices and to enable content sharing with non-Apple products via AirDrop.

“That means you actually have a choice over which device you’re going to use, and you can get them to talk to one another,” said Sébastien Pant of BEUC, an umbrella organization of consumer advocacy groups in Europe.

Apple’s pushback has affected the release of its new AirPods Pro 3 within the bloc. The wireless earphones come with a “Live Translation” feature for users to hear speech in their preferred language directly through the earbuds.

The company announced last week that the devices are available in the United States, but withheld their launch in Europe, citing the complexity of integrating with non-Apple products under DMA requirements.

Apple said the translation function can’t work without microphones from both the AirPods and the iPhone together, and opening access to third-party devices would force non-Apple engineers to meet the company’s “highest standards.”

“They want to take the magic away of having a tightly integrated experience and make us like the other guys,” Joswiak told reporters at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Regulators reject Apple’s appeals

On Friday, the European Commission rejected Apple’s bid to overturn most of its orders, forcing the iPhone maker to open its ecosystem. Apple has kept its disagreements with regulators unknown to the general public, claiming it was requested to do so. 

However, the company is now vocal, warning the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority not to follow the EU’s law enforcement tactics.

Big Tech companies like Apple, along with Meta, Google, and Amazon, are all facing exclusion from a new system for sharing financial data under the EU’s Financial Data Access (FiDA) regulation.

The regulation, now in its final stages of negotiation, is designed to allow third-party service providers to access customer data from banks and insurers for digital finance products like budgeting tools or financial advice platforms.

“This is one file where the Big Tech players are actually losing the lobbying fight,” said one EU diplomat involved in the negotiations.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/apple-war-of-words-with-european-regulator/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

The rapid decline of the US dollar has rekindled the dream of "super-Bitcoinization" among Bitcoin supporters. But there is little evidence that the dollar's demise spells victory for Bitcoin, and instead plenty of signs pointing to widespread societal dislocation. The Death of the Dollar: Lessons from Currency Collapses Fernando Nikolic, a former vice president of Blockstream who experienced Argentina's financial turmoil, warned that Bitcoin believers who hope for the demise of fiat currency don't know what they are expecting. "Bitcoiners celebrating the collapse of the dollar don't understand what they're asking for... This isn't liberation, this is your grandmother having to eat cat food because her savings evaporated... The demise of the dollar is not a victory for Bitcoin." In a period of true monetary collapse, basic necessities like water and food (not digital assets) would become the only things with real value. Many Americans who fantasize about a sudden transition to a Bitcoin economy have never experienced a true societal collapse. Nickrich warned that the reality is far more chaotic than they imagined and they would not actually welcome the expected demise of the dollar. The bleak picture across the United States points to a stressed fiat currency system The U.S. housing market has never been more unaffordable. Median single-family home prices in 2025 hit a record high, requiring double the income of 2019. The price-to-income ratio has reached an all-time high, homeownership has fallen to an all-time low, and millions of renters are spending 30% to 50% of their income on rent. The imbalance between wages and rising housing costs means that most potential homebuyers are locked out of the market, and social pressures continue to mount. To make matters worse, the U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.3% in August 2025, the highest level since the end of 2021, and the broader underemployment rate reached 8.1%. The figures mask the pain caused by a labor market that has failed to keep pace with inflation or by stagnant real wages. Against the backdrop of rising unemployment and house prices, the U.S. national debt exceeded $37 trillion in August 2025, more than twice the size of the country's economy. Borrowing costs continue to rise, with interest payments on the national debt exceeding even defense spending. The Congressional Budget Office projects that debt levels will reach that milestone five years earlier than originally planned due to increased borrowing and social spending during the pandemic. Debt growth of $1 trillion every five months is unsustainable and could push up interest rates and squeeze investment. When Fiat Fails, Bitcoin Doesn’t Automatically Win The US dollar index has fallen more than 10% against major currencies this year, its steepest decline since 1973. This decline has been linked to unpredictable economic policies, protectionism, and expansionary tax cuts. As the dollar depreciates, import prices rise, the purchasing power of ordinary Americans decreases, inflation worsens, and household budgets are strained. Depreciation further puts pressure on housing, employment and debt, exacerbating systemic vulnerabilities. All of these grim indicators paint a bleak picture of the fundamentals of the U.S. economy, and the U.S. dollar is often seen as a barometer for the rest of the world’s economies. If the world’s strongest currency is under pressure, what does that mean for the entire fiat currency system? While many Bitcoin advocates cry out that “Bitcoin can solve this problem,” hyperbitcoinization—the idea that people will massively turn to Bitcoin when fiat currencies fail—is a dangerous fantasy. This view ignores historical and social realities: when currencies collapse, trust evaporates, and abstract ideals are replaced by basic survival needs. Nikolic, whose experience was rooted in the collapse of Argentina's fiat currency, testified that the hope of so-called "liberation" was naive: the collapse meant only poverty, instability and suffering. When social safety nets and market norms break down, financial dislocations hit the vulnerable hardest. Bitcoin may offer an alternative to inflationary fiat currencies, but the demise of the dollar will bring not freedom but disaster and suffering to most people.
1
1$0.007222-22.09%
Threshold
T$0.01537-5.00%
Union
U$0.011865-8.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 17:00
Share
Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

The post Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At EDCON 2025 in Osaka, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin delivered fresh details of Ethereum’s technical roadmap, delineating both short-term scaling goals and longer-term protocol transformations. The immediate priority, according to slides from the presentation, is scaling at the L1 level by raising the gas limit while maintaining decentralization. Tools such as block-level access lists, ZK-EVMs, gas repricing, and slot optimization were highlighted as means to improve throughput and efficiency. A central theme of the presentation was privacy, divided into protections for on-chain “writes” (transactions, voting, DeFi operations) and “reads” (retrieving blockchain state). Write privacy could be achieved through client-side zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted voting, and mixnet-based transaction relays. Read privacy efforts include trusted execution environments, private information retrieval techniques, dummy queries to obscure access patterns, and partial state nodes that reveal only necessary data. These measures aim to reduce information leakage across both ends of user interaction. In the medium term, Ethereum’s focus shifts to cross-Layer-2 interoperability. Vitalik described trustless L2 asset transfers, proof aggregation, and faster settlement mechanisms as key milestones toward a seamless rollup ecosystem. Faster slots and stronger finality, supported by techniques like erasure coding and three-stage finalization (3SF), are also in scope to enhance responsiveness and security. The roadmap also includes Stage 2 rollup advancements to strengthen verification efficiency, alongside a call for broader community participation to help build and maintain these improvements. The long-term “Lean Ethereum” blueprint emphasizes security, simplicity and optimization, with ambitions for quantum-resistant cryptography, formal verification of the protocol, and adoption of ideal primitives for hashing, signatures, and zero-knowledge proofs. Buterin stressed that these improvements are not just for scalability but to make Ethereum a stable, trustworthy foundation for the broader decentralized ecosystem. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.…
CROSS
CROSS$0.25502+1.94%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001742-2.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017349-1.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:22
Share
Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

The race to find the next crypto to explode under $1 is heating up as the 2025 bull run builds up steam. Cardano (ADA) continues to be in the spotlight with its steady network upgrades, and Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to have pull with its massive community and cultural relevance. Yet the real hype is for […]
1
1$0.007222-22.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.06006-4.27%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.35-6.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

A whale that previously lost over $43 million on ETH and BTC closed its ASTER long position and earned $420,000

US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO