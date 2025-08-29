Aptos Coin Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will APT Price Hit $25 This AltSeason?

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/29 20:45
Aptos coin price

Story Highlights

  • The live price of the Aptos token is  $ 4.30949825
  • Aptos could reach a maximum of $20.68 this year.
  • APT with a potential surge could go as high as $60.13 by 2030.

Aptos is a next-gen layer-1 blockchain designed to fix scalability and security. Launched in October 2022, it’s built on the Move programming language, which helps developers create safer and more scalable smart contracts.

Unlike other blockchains that struggle with speed and high costs, it uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, making it one of the fastest blockchains in the space. It also supports a wide range of Web3 applications. Now, as the crypto market gears up for its next big rally, many are eyeing Aptos’ token APT’s price. If you are one among the many, read our detailed Aptos price prediction to know what’s coming next.

Table of Contents

  • Overview
  • Aptos Coin Price Prediction 2025
  • Aptos Price Prediction 2026 – 2030
  • APT Price Prediction 2026
  • Aptos Price Prediction 2027
  • Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2028
  • APT Price Prediction 2029
  • Aptos Price Prediction 2030
  • Market Analysis
  • CoinPedia’s APT Coin Price Prediction
  • FAQs

Overview

CryptocurrencyAptos
TokenAPT
Price $ 4.30949825 top loser -2.80%
Market cap $ 2,960,325,686.2812
Circulating Supply 686,930,476.1932
Trading Volume  $ 146,060,118.2103
All-time high $19.90 on 30th January 2023
All-time low $3.09 on 30th December 2022

Aptos Coin Price Prediction 2025

Aptos now ranks third in tokenized asset value, with $538 million in TVL. Institutional players like BlackRock’s BUIDL and Franklin Templeton’s BENJI are contributing to this growth. Talking about developments in store, Ethena’s USDe stablecoin will be integrated in Q3 2025. Moreover, the team is also working on a horizontal scaling solution to stabilize 500,000+ TPS by September 2025.

On the technical front, Aptos is developing Shardines, a horizontal scaling upgrade expected by September 2025. While 32.5 percent of APT tokens remain locked until 2028, periodic unlocks may lead to short-term dips.

Successively, this could lead the APT coin price prediction to surge to a maximum of $20.68 in 2025. Conversely, growing dominance and potential rivals could bring the Aptos price down to $5.62. Considering the volatile market situation, the average price could settle at $12.62.

YearPotential LowAverage PricePotential High
2025$5.62$12.62$20.68

Aptos Price Prediction 2026 – 2030

YearPotential Low ($)Average Price ($)Potential High ($)
2026$10.28$18.56$28.97
2027$15.78$25.00$33.22
2028$20.36$30.91$45.61
2029$25.66$38.16$53.54
2030$30.95$45.47$60.13

APT Price Prediction 2026

APT coin price prediction for the year 2026 could range between $10.28 to $28.97, and the average price of Aptos could be around $18.56.

Aptos Price Prediction 2027

Apto’s price for the year 2027 could range between $15.78 to $33.22, and the average price of APT could be around $25.00.

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2028

APT crypto prediction for the year 2028 could range between $20.36 to $45.61, and the average Aptos coin price could be around $30.91.

APT Price Prediction 2029

Aptos’s forecast for the year 2029 could range between $25.66 to $53.54, and the average APT coin price could be around $38.16.

Aptos Price Prediction 2030

APT predictions for the year 2030 could range between $30.95 to $60.13, and the average Aptos price could be around $45.47.

Market Analysis

Firm202520262030
Wallet Investor$16.25$19.92
priceprediction.net$21.84$32.36$141.41
DigitalCoinPrice$29.43$40.17$86.30

*The targets mentioned above are the average targets set by the respective firms.

CoinPedia’s APT Coin Price Prediction

Factors like more projects and collaboration could bring more recognition to Aptos. This will also boost the sentimental belief of investors and traders. Hence, the price prediction of APT could propel to $21.62 in 2025.

On the downside, increasing FUD amongst investors and a lack of updates could curb the price to the bottom at $6.62, making an average of $12.62.

YearPotential LowAverage PricePotential High
2025$5.62$12.62$20.62

FAQs

Is Aptos a good investment?

Aptos has shown a very strong potential lately, this could be a good opportunity to invest in this asset.

Is Aptos proof of stake (PoS)?

Yes, Aptos is a layer 1 blockchain with resource objects and Move programming language.

How high can Aptos price go by the end of 2025?

The price of APT could possibly reach its maximum of $20.68 this year.

How many Aptos coins are there?

It has a circulating supply of 486 Million APT coins and a total supply of 1,130,000,000,000 APT tokens.

What could be the maximum trading price of Aptos (APT) by the end of 2030?

With a potential surge, the price may go as high as $60.13 by 2030.

What makes Aptos different?

Aptos uses a different smart contract programming language than that of Ethereum. As a result, it could be much better equipped to handle Web3 innovations related to apps, games, and the metaverse.

Who created Aptos?

Aptos was founded by Avery Ching and Mo Shaik, on 12th October 2022.

