Aptos Eyes $3.9–$4 Support as Stablecoin Supply Increases

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 16:57
NEAR
NEAR$2.446+0.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10494+0.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.1234+1.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01298+2.68%
TONCOIN
TON$3.083+0.52%

Key Insights:

  • Analysts identify a falling wedge pattern near $3.9–$4 support, suggesting a rebound toward $5.00.
  • Aptos stablecoin supply has surged 500% annually, while USDT supply recorded a 14% yearly increase.
  • Aptos led all chains with $40 million stablecoin inflows, surpassing Stellar, HyperEVM, and TON.
Aptos Eyes $3.9–$4 Support as Stablecoin Supply Increases by 500%

Aptos (APT) is drawing attention from market analysts as the token nears a critical support zone, while liquidity inflows continue to expand. The cryptocurrency is trading around $4.32, with analysts pointing to both technical and on-chain indicators that could shape its next move.

Aptos Nears Support Levels

According to Analyst Niels, Aptos is approaching the $3.9–$4.0 range, which has acted as a strong support zone in recent trading. He explained that the correction across the market has placed Aptos close to this area, suggesting a potential bounce.

Niels Chart analysis shows a falling wedge structure, a pattern that often signals reversal opportunities. He suggested that a breakout above the descending trendline could lead to recovery toward $4.80–$5.00.

Potential Breakout Above | Source: X

As of press time, Aptos was trading at $4.32 with a daily volume of more than $142 million. The token has dropped 0.12% in the past 24 hours.

Macro Indicators Support Liquidity Growth

However, macro conditions support Aptos’s broader setup. As per KriptoRadar, stablecoin supply has increased by 500% year over year, while USDT supply has grown 14%. Such liquidity changes are often linked with capital inflows that strengthen network activity.

Support Level | Source: X

His analysis also placed a potential target at $8.56, which would represent more than a 100% move from current levels. The chart illustrated accumulation phases and repeated rebounds from support, which formed the base for his forecast.

Stablecoin Inflows Provide Fresh Momentum

Meanwhile, Kyledoops added that Aptos has seen the highest net stablecoin inflows across all chains in the last 24 hours. Data from Artemis showed more than $40 million in new inflows, a figure that outpaced competing networks such as Stellar and TON.

Inflows Momentum | Source: X

He remarked that the inflow of liquidity gives Aptos fresh firepower, although he raised doubts by asking whether it will lead to a breakout or a quick fade. The observation underlined the market’s focus on how APT price action will respond to the sudden injection of capital.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/aptos-eyes-3-9-4-support/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Share
Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-3.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:16
Share
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.0946+2.38%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects