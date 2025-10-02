Aptos Labs Launches Petra Vault, a Multi-Signature Wallet Solution Compatible with Existing Vaults Like MSafe

PANews reported on October 2nd that Aptos Labs announced the official launch of Petra Vault, a unified multi-signature (multisig) wallet solution, on the Aptos network. The product is designed to provide enterprise-grade security and intuitive design for teams and individual users. Key features of Petra Vault include: Compatibility : Supports direct import of vaults from existing Aptos multi-signature platforms such as Rimosafe and MSafe, without the need to re-set governance. Security : Built-in transaction simulation function allows you to preview transaction results before broadcasting to avoid risks; and can be used in conjunction with Aptos Keyless to disperse signature permissions across different platforms such as Ledger, Google and Apple accounts. Ease of use : Preset proposal templates are provided for common operations such as sending tokens and updating owners to speed up execution. PANews reported on October 2nd that Aptos Labs announced the official launch of Petra Vault, a unified multi-signature (multisig) wallet solution, on the Aptos network. The product is designed to provide enterprise-grade security and intuitive design for teams and individual users. Key features of Petra Vault include: Compatibility : Supports direct import of vaults from existing Aptos multi-signature platforms such as Rimosafe and MSafe, without the need to re-set governance. Security : Built-in transaction simulation function allows you to preview transaction results before broadcasting to avoid risks; and can be used in conjunction with Aptos Keyless to disperse signature permissions across different platforms such as Ledger, Google and Apple accounts. Ease of use : Preset proposal templates are provided for common operations such as sending tokens and updating owners to speed up execution.