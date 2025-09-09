Aptos Named Gold Sponsor at Japan Summit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 00:21
Key Insights:

  • Aptos secures Gold sponsorship at Japan Stablecoin Summit 2025 to expand reach in Asia.
  • Aave deposits on Aptos surpass $2M as Bedrock BTCFi project confirms network launch.
  • APT forms a falling wedge on the daily chart, targeting $9.20 if the breakout confirms above $4.70.
Aptos Named Gold Sponsor at Japan Summit as APT Eyes 2x Breakout from Wedge

Aptos (APT) has been named a Gold sponsor at the upcoming Japan Stablecoin Summit 2025. As this news develops, technical analysts are observing key signals on the charts, which could suggest a significant price breakout for the token.

Aptos Gains Visibility Ahead of Japan Stablecoin Summit

According to Niels, Aptos Gold`s sponsorship position has been secured at the Japan Stablecoin Summit 2025. The summit will bring together major players in the blockchain and Web3 industry, including regulators and project developers. The event’s sponsorship aligns with Aptos’ ongoing efforts to expand its ecosystem in Asia. 

The partnership could boost Aptos’ network exposure and adoption across new markets. Aptos continues to attract ecosystem interest. Aave deposits on the Aptos network have exceeded $2 million, showing increased usage in DeFi applications. Furthermore, the BTCFi project Bedrock has confirmed its launch on Aptos, adding another layer to network development.

APT Falling Wedge | Source: X

However, Niels stated that Aptos is forming a falling wedge on the 2-hour chart. The analyst noted that APT is approaching the top of the wedge, suggesting that a reclaim of the $4.30 level could lead to a short-term rally of 15–20%. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing a descending trendline, which often signals building momentum and could support a move higher if buying pressure increases.

APT Price Forms Falling Wedge, Analyst Projects Possible Breakout

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Captain Faibik shared a chart showing APT forming a falling wedge in the daily timeframe. As APT trades near $4.32, it is nearing a breakout point, with resistance seen around the $4.70 mark.

The wedge pattern is often seen as a reversal setup when it appears after a prolonged downtrend. If APT breaks above the resistance level, the analyst believes it could reach $9.20, which would be a 111% gain. This scenario is valid as long as the price structure holds within the wedge.

Potential Breakout | Source: X

APT is now trading at $4.35, up 2.40% in the past 24 hours, with trading volume reaching $94.78 million. The token is attempting to reclaim the $4.30 level, which has acted as a short-term resistance point over the past weeks.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/aptos-named-gold-sponsor-at-japan-summit/

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/aptos-named-gold-sponsor-at-japan-summit/
