PayPal partners with Aptos to launch PYUSD0 stablecoin, expanding cross-chain adoption through LayerZero and Stargate integration.]]>PayPal partners with Aptos to launch PYUSD0 stablecoin, expanding cross-chain adoption through LayerZero and Stargate integration.]]>

Aptos Named Launch Partner for PYUSD0, PayPal’s New Stablecoin

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 16:11
CROSS
CROSS$0.24282-3.70%
  • Aptos becomes the official Move-based launch partner for PayPal’s PYUSD0 stablecoin, expanding its multi-chain ecosystem.
  • PYUSD0 integrates with LayerZero and Stargate, enabling seamless cross-chain usage across Aptos, Tron, Avalanche, and other blockchains.

Aptos Labs has become the Move-based launch partner for PYUSD0, PayPal’s newest stablecoin.

This step marks a fresh phase for the stablecoin, shifting toward a cross-chain model instead of being locked to just one network. Through its partnership with Aptos, PayPal is looking to integrate PYUSD0 into an ecosystem recognized for fast transactions, low costs, and near-instant settlement.

PYUSD0 is designed to move freely between networks through the LayerZero protocol and the Stargate bridge. PayPal is even expanding its reach to several other blockchains, such as Avalanche, Tron, Abstract, and Sei.

They want this stablecoin to be truly usable across ecosystems without the technical limitations that have previously hindered it. Furthermore, this move also puts Aptos at the forefront as one of PayPal’s preferred networks.

Aptos Positioned as the Logical Partner for PYUSD0 Expansion

Why Aptos? One answer lies in its infrastructure, which is designed for efficiency. Transaction speed, low fees, and fast finality are key attractions.

On the other hand, PayPal certainly needs a partner who can accommodate its ambition to bring stablecoins into everyday use. So, this collaboration seems quite logical.

However, there are several things worth noting. Using cross-chain bridges always carries security risks, and of course, regulatory issues cannot be ignored.

Stablecoins are often under the scrutiny of regulators in various countries, so legal compliance will determine the future direction of PYUSD0’s growth. However, PayPal appears prepared to address this by partnering with a partner with proven experience in the blockchain sector.

Furthermore, this isn’t the first time Aptos has made a strategic move. At the end of June, they launched Panora Flows, a solution that enables bridging, swapping, and aggregation from more than 10 chains directly to Aptos in one seamless transaction flow.

Not long after, in early July, the CNF reported on Aptos’ collaboration with Yellow Card, which enables gas-free USDT and USDC transfers in 20 African countries, with settlement speeds of under one second.

This collaboration is said to support financial inclusion by simplifying cross-border payments with stablecoins. So, Aptos’ reputation has been steadily built through various breakthroughs before finally gaining PayPal’s trust.

APT Token Climbs Amid Partnership Buzz

News of this partnership has also boosted the APT token. In the last 24 hours, APT has risen 1.58%. A 7 days increase represents a 3.11% increase, while in the last 30 days, it has increased by 8.63%.

With a market cap of $3.27 billion, APT is showing a positive trend despite the volatile crypto market. Investors are clearly viewing this news as an additional catalyst to support Aptos’ medium-term prospects.

On the other hand, competition in the stablecoin sector is also heating up. With big names like USDT and USDC already dominating the market, PayPal must truly deliver added value.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.21-3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,509.51-1.43%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185109-6.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.08446+6.13%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$3.104-4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00658+0.15%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion