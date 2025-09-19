Aptos Named Launch Partner for PYUSD0, PayPal’s New Stablecoin

Aptos becomes the official Move-based launch partner for PayPal’s PYUSD0 stablecoin, expanding its multi-chain ecosystem.

PYUSD0 integrates with LayerZero and Stargate, enabling seamless cross-chain usage across Aptos, Tron, Avalanche, and other blockchains.

Aptos Labs has become the Move-based launch partner for PYUSD0, PayPal’s newest stablecoin.

This step marks a fresh phase for the stablecoin, shifting toward a cross-chain model instead of being locked to just one network. Through its partnership with Aptos, PayPal is looking to integrate PYUSD0 into an ecosystem recognized for fast transactions, low costs, and near-instant settlement.

PYUSD0 is designed to move freely between networks through the LayerZero protocol and the Stargate bridge. PayPal is even expanding its reach to several other blockchains, such as Avalanche, Tron, Abstract, and Sei.

They want this stablecoin to be truly usable across ecosystems without the technical limitations that have previously hindered it. Furthermore, this move also puts Aptos at the forefront as one of PayPal’s preferred networks.

Aptos Positioned as the Logical Partner for PYUSD0 Expansion

Why Aptos? One answer lies in its infrastructure, which is designed for efficiency. Transaction speed, low fees, and fast finality are key attractions.

On the other hand, PayPal certainly needs a partner who can accommodate its ambition to bring stablecoins into everyday use. So, this collaboration seems quite logical.

However, there are several things worth noting. Using cross-chain bridges always carries security risks, and of course, regulatory issues cannot be ignored.

Stablecoins are often under the scrutiny of regulators in various countries, so legal compliance will determine the future direction of PYUSD0’s growth. However, PayPal appears prepared to address this by partnering with a partner with proven experience in the blockchain sector.

Furthermore, this isn’t the first time Aptos has made a strategic move. At the end of June, they launched Panora Flows, a solution that enables bridging, swapping, and aggregation from more than 10 chains directly to Aptos in one seamless transaction flow.

Not long after, in early July, the CNF reported on Aptos’ collaboration with Yellow Card, which enables gas-free USDT and USDC transfers in 20 African countries, with settlement speeds of under one second.

This collaboration is said to support financial inclusion by simplifying cross-border payments with stablecoins. So, Aptos’ reputation has been steadily built through various breakthroughs before finally gaining PayPal’s trust.

APT Token Climbs Amid Partnership Buzz

News of this partnership has also boosted the APT token. In the last 24 hours, APT has risen 1.58%. A 7 days increase represents a 3.11% increase, while in the last 30 days, it has increased by 8.63%.

With a market cap of $3.27 billion, APT is showing a positive trend despite the volatile crypto market. Investors are clearly viewing this news as an additional catalyst to support Aptos’ medium-term prospects.

On the other hand, competition in the stablecoin sector is also heating up. With big names like USDT and USDC already dominating the market, PayPal must truly deliver added value.

