Arbitrum (ARB) Could Be Headed For A 280% Upside For This Reason

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 13:35
Moonveil
MORE$0.10035-0.05%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006026-3.41%
Capverse
CAP$0.06521-0.57%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020335-1.74%
Arbitrum
ARB$0.5509-4.75%

Arbitrum and its native coin ARB could be in the midst of a strong comeback, especially now that altcoin season is here.

The amount of liquidity flowing into the Ethereum network meant that the network could be headed for some busy times ahead.

Arbitrum is among the top Ethereum layer 2 networks. It was the runner-up in the list of top layer 2s by market cap after Mantle according to Coinmarketcap.

Moreover, it had over 927 million worth of volume in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Arbitrum was already in a position to leverage growth from the Ethereum network during the current altcoin season.

The Arbitrum network was already showing signs of rising activity as per the latest data.

Arbitrum Transaction Activity Underscores Growth

Rising activity on the Ethereum network should technically translate to more activity for its layer 2 networks.

Arbitrum network activity has reportedly doubled in the last 6 months, which was a reflection of the elevated market activity during the same period.

Arbitrum transactions/ source: Artemis

The rising network activity also reflected in Arbitrum’s app revenue. Its lowest weekly app revenue was about $604,000 in March. The weekly app revenue figures hovered close to $4 million in the last 4 weeks.

Other key growth metrics on Arbitrum confirmed that it was experiencing a renaissance as far as activity was concerned.

For example, stablecoin marketcap on the network jumped from as low as $1.21 billion in May 2025 and has since jumped to $3.9 billion.

Arbitrbum stablecoin mcap and TVL/ Source: TradingView

TVL also adopted a vertical over the last few months. It jumped from a year-to-date low of $1.9 billion in April, to $3.92 billion at the time of observation, which marked a new ATH.

ARB Breaks out of Bottom Range Resistance but What’s Next?

The recovering activity on Arbitrum might already be influencing its native token. ARB confirmed its bottom range in June, and has since bounced back considerably.

In fact, the cryptocurrency even managed to break above its 5-month resistance which previously restricted it between February and June.

This breakout occurred in the second week of August, and the price has since maintained significant upside.

ARB price exchanged hands at $0.57 at press time which meant that price was up by more than 100% in the last 3 months.

But just how far can ARB price go in the coming months? Its price chart revealed the formation of a cup and handle pattern, which has been in play since January 2024.

Figure 1 ARB price action/ source: TradingView

ARB’s cup and handle pattern suggests that it might be entering the second half of its cup and handle pattern.

If the March to June support level marked the bottom of the pattern, then price could be headed for an aggressive recovery phase.

The same pattern suggests that ARB price might rally by as much as 280% in the coming months to fulfill the second half of the pattern. Such a recovery would see the price retest the $2.25 level.

The odds of this happening were quite high considering that Ethereum has already established a strong lead this altcoin season.

Moreover, recent developments underscore potential incoming massive utility driven by stablecoins.

Earlier in the week, the European Union revealed plans to roll out a Euro-based stablecoin on either Ethereum or Solana.

This could lead to higher network activity, especially considering the heavy institutional activity this cycle.

These factors underscore the reasons why Arbitrum could be one to watch in the coming months. ARB could be on track to benefit as liquidity rotation trickles down to other coins.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/25/arbitrum-arb-could-be-headed-for-a-280-upside-for-this-reason/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.05907+3.90%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004193-3.96%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004604-0.30%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 19 that Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF), a British listed company, announced that it has purchased an additional 104.28 bitcoins according to its
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:38
Share
Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

While Ethereum was showing off at nearly $5,000, Bitcoin was crashing… Traders saw their dreams evaporate faster than a presidential alibi. L’article Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002942-0.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

Galaxy and Manifold deposited a total of 30 million USDC into HyperLiquid and started purchasing HYPE