Arbitrum Foundation's multi-signature wallet transfers 10 million ARB to Coinbase Prime

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a multi-sig wallet of the Arbitrum Foundation transferred 10 million ARB (worth $4.99 million) to Coinbase Prime nine hours ago. This wallet unlocks approximately 15 million ARB each month from the Arbitrum Foundation's vesting contract, and transfers 10 million of these to Coinbase Prime.

This wallet began unlocking ARB in July 2023, and to date, a total of 414 million ARB have been unlocked and claimed. 350 million ARB were subsequently transferred to Coinbase Prime, valued at $318 million at the exchange price, or an average price of $0.91.