Arbitrum Price Prediction 2025: Bold Forecasts See ARB Breaking $2.40 Barrier

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/10 09:00
Arbitrum
ARB$0.5115+0.58%
Arbitrum
  • Arbitrum (ARB) gains 7.11% in 24 hours, trading at $0.5341 with strong volume surge.
  • Analysts see momentum building, with potential push toward the $1.00 mark.
  • Price forecasts for 2025 show wide variance, from $0.38 lows to highs above $2.40.

Arbitrum (ARB) is currently trading at $0.5341, registering a 7.11% increase in the past 24 hours. The trading volume has also gone up considerably, at $520.75 million—a whopping increase of 115.77% in the last 24 hours. ARB is up 8.97% in the last seven days, indicating fortified investor confidence.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Market players highlight ARB’s resilience after recent corrections, with the latter rebounding from previous levels of resistance that have become levels of support. The indication is that accumulation is happening, which may be positioning the asset for the big breakout.

Bulls Gaining Traction in Arbitrum Price

Crypto analyst Butterfly emphasized the significance of the consolidation of ARB above the breakout level. Based on their technical analysis, this is the sign that bulls are continuously gaining traction, preparing the ground for the move upwards towards the psychological level of $1.00.

“ARB is rebounding well from the broken support-turned-resistance,” referred Butterfly in pointing out that the asset is in a solid technical position. If the current momentum is sustained, the bulls could see Arbitrum attempt an unambiguous breakout on the upside in the near-to-medium term.

Such views are shared by some members of the trading community, who believe that the utility of Arbitrum as an inexpensive scaling solution for the Ethereum network remains the foundation of its future growth narrative.

Source: X

Also Read | Arbitrum (ARB) Price Forecast: Will ARB Hit $2.40 Again or Struggle Below $0.50?

ARB Price Forecasts For 2025 

According to DigitalCoinPrice estimates, ARB could reach over $1.17 by the end of the year, with the potential of re-hitting its previous all-time high at $2.40. Analysts who agree with this argument think the token will stabilize at ranges of $1.08-$1.17 before attempting the higher ranges.

Moreover, Changelly’s projections are far more humble. Their analysis suggests a 2025 forecast with at least $0.382, an average at about $0.494, and as high as just $0.438. Definitive forecasts up through September of 2025 highlight the possible high of $0.494, as well as possible losses as low as $0.347.

Also Read | Arbitrum (ARB) Price Breakout Fuels Rally Toward $1.87 Resistance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

PANews reported on September 10th that CyberKongz announced that the KONG token will hold its TGE today, with 2% of the supply distributed to active OpenSea users from 2023 to date. Addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 10,000 USD will be eligible to claim 1,650 KONG , while addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 100,000 USD will be eligible to claim 11,250 KONG . Claims will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and users can claim starting today at 21:00 ( UTC+8 ).
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01306+0.30%
CyberKongz
KONG$----%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 09:21
Share
Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia will continue taking measures to encourage crypto mining businesses to register with the tax authority, including imposing bigger penalties for violations.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 19:17
Share
ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to an official announcement, ApeCoin announced that its token APE has now been simultaneously issued to the Solana network.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01306+0.30%
ApeCoin
APE$0.6101+2.22%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00628-5.56%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 09:25
Share

Trending News

More

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

MicroBT and Dataprana reach $5.4 million mining hardware deal

New Ripple-BBVA Deal Signals Global Banks Are Embracing Digital Assets