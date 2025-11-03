ExchangeDEX+
Arbitrum Silently Overtakes Layer 2 Competition With $8.8 Billion Inflows

By: Medium
2025/11/03 14:13
There is a silent juggernaut gobbling up capital in the world of Ethereum Layer 2s, and it’s called Arbitrum. This month, Arbitrum pulled in a jaw-dropping $8.8 billion in net inflow, smashing its previous high from early 2024 and sending a clear message that capital is rotating rapidly to where real infrastructure and low-fee DeFi is available. That isn’t all: $173.8 million of that haul moved directly from the Ethereum mainnet, reinforcing that users are no longer just testing but fully migrating significant assets off Layer 1.

Protocol-level usage backs up the headline numbers. Morpho, a major lending and borrowing project, has achieved $485 million in total value locked, while Silo claims another $113 million for its siloed asset markets. This is not hype. There are no massive marketing spends or relentless shilling. Instead, the story is one of “quiet capital rotation” as whales and DeFi power users bring their bags to an L2 with $4.7 billion in stablecoins and a maturing stack of protocols to match any on chain.

Despite these record inflows and infrastructure maturation, the arb token remains remarkably flat at $0.50. This is a striking parallel to earlier moments in Ethereum’s growth when the fundamental builders ate up real estate while speculators and newcomers slept on actual progress. Arbitrum now absorbs 35% of Ethereum’s net outflows, cementing its status as the core growth engine for the entire Layer 2 ecosystem. If the rest of the market catches on, it could cause a stampede.

With billions in user liquidity, robust protocol adoption and strong revenue potential, Arbitrum is quietly building a foundation that will be hard for rival L2s to match. The market might be snoozing on the ARB token, but the money is wide awake and pouring in. This is how multi-billion dollar DeFi platforms are born. The story is being written not in hype cycles or wild airdrop speculations, but in the relentless migration of real capital to where the rails actually work and the infrastructure quietly prints fee revenue.

Arbitrum Silently Overtakes Layer 2 Competition With $8.8 Billion Inflows was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

