The post Archetype closes third fund with over $100M in commitments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto venture capital company Archetype said it closed over $100 million in total capital commitments for its third fund, Archetype III. The new fund is backed by institutional investors, including pensions, academic endowments, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, the company said in a news release on Tuesday. Archetype’s funds are behind crypto companies such as Monad, Privy, Farcaster, Relay and Ritual. The company targets early-stage startups building onchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi) and emerging blockchain applications. The capital will be deployed on projects working on stablecoins, payment solutions, onchain social networks, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), mobile apps built on crypto rails and crypto AI. “Blockchains are becoming the commerce rails of the world, and crypto’s ChatGPT moment is set to emerge atop uniquely performant onchain infrastructure and a powerful new class of creator tooling,” Ash Egan, founder and general partner at Archetype said in the release. Related: Ripple stablecoin added as off-ramp for BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds Investors turn to proven models Venture capital’s move into crypto has produced mixed results. In May, crypto venture activity fell to its lowest deal count in more than four years, with only 62 rounds completed, even though those raises totaled more than $909 million. This selectivity has carried into the broader market, with companies shifting away from the pre-seed bets and memecoin frenzies of the 2021 bull run toward projects with proven business models and predictable revenue. As Cointelegraph reported in July, interest in Bitcoin-focused projects increased, with the emerging Bitcoin DeFi sector raising $175 million across 32 deals in the first half of 2025.  At the same time, venture funds channelled capital into tokenization and stablecoin infrastructure. Deals included $28 million for Stable, a Tether-focused blockchain to expand USDt payments, and $22 million for Spiko, a… The post Archetype closes third fund with over $100M in commitments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto venture capital company Archetype said it closed over $100 million in total capital commitments for its third fund, Archetype III. The new fund is backed by institutional investors, including pensions, academic endowments, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, the company said in a news release on Tuesday. Archetype’s funds are behind crypto companies such as Monad, Privy, Farcaster, Relay and Ritual. The company targets early-stage startups building onchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi) and emerging blockchain applications. The capital will be deployed on projects working on stablecoins, payment solutions, onchain social networks, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), mobile apps built on crypto rails and crypto AI. “Blockchains are becoming the commerce rails of the world, and crypto’s ChatGPT moment is set to emerge atop uniquely performant onchain infrastructure and a powerful new class of creator tooling,” Ash Egan, founder and general partner at Archetype said in the release. Related: Ripple stablecoin added as off-ramp for BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds Investors turn to proven models Venture capital’s move into crypto has produced mixed results. In May, crypto venture activity fell to its lowest deal count in more than four years, with only 62 rounds completed, even though those raises totaled more than $909 million. This selectivity has carried into the broader market, with companies shifting away from the pre-seed bets and memecoin frenzies of the 2021 bull run toward projects with proven business models and predictable revenue. As Cointelegraph reported in July, interest in Bitcoin-focused projects increased, with the emerging Bitcoin DeFi sector raising $175 million across 32 deals in the first half of 2025.  At the same time, venture funds channelled capital into tokenization and stablecoin infrastructure. Deals included $28 million for Stable, a Tether-focused blockchain to expand USDt payments, and $22 million for Spiko, a…

Archetype closes third fund with over $100M in commitments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 03:05
Moonveil
MORE$0.0848-0.59%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003112-0.25%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001478+3.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+0.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001709-1.09%
FUND
FUND$0.02497-7.68%

Crypto venture capital company Archetype said it closed over $100 million in total capital commitments for its third fund, Archetype III.

The new fund is backed by institutional investors, including pensions, academic endowments, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

Archetype’s funds are behind crypto companies such as Monad, Privy, Farcaster, Relay and Ritual. The company targets early-stage startups building onchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi) and emerging blockchain applications.

The capital will be deployed on projects working on stablecoins, payment solutions, onchain social networks, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), mobile apps built on crypto rails and crypto AI.

“Blockchains are becoming the commerce rails of the world, and crypto’s ChatGPT moment is set to emerge atop uniquely performant onchain infrastructure and a powerful new class of creator tooling,” Ash Egan, founder and general partner at Archetype said in the release.

Related: Ripple stablecoin added as off-ramp for BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds

Investors turn to proven models

Venture capital’s move into crypto has produced mixed results. In May, crypto venture activity fell to its lowest deal count in more than four years, with only 62 rounds completed, even though those raises totaled more than $909 million.

This selectivity has carried into the broader market, with companies shifting away from the pre-seed bets and memecoin frenzies of the 2021 bull run toward projects with proven business models and predictable revenue.

As Cointelegraph reported in July, interest in Bitcoin-focused projects increased, with the emerging Bitcoin DeFi sector raising $175 million across 32 deals in the first half of 2025. 

At the same time, venture funds channelled capital into tokenization and stablecoin infrastructure. Deals included $28 million for Stable, a Tether-focused blockchain to expand USDt payments, and $22 million for Spiko, a French fintech offering tokenized money market funds.

Inveniam Capital, a provider of decentralized data infrastructure, also invested $20 million into the layer-1 blockchain Mantra to support bringing institutional real-world assets (RWAs) onto the network.

Source: CryptoRank

Venture capital investment in crypto totaled $10.03 billion in the second quarter of 2025, the highest level since Q1 2022 at $16.64 billion.

Magazine: Baby boomers worth $79T are finally getting on board with Bitcoin

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-vc-firm-archetype-closes-100m-early-stage-fund?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.000278+26.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369-0.12%
Cardano
ADA$0.8207+1.08%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Share
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.013809+0.36%
Threshold
T$0.01558+0.25%
Union
U$0.010282+1.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Share
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.386+0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007962-2.15%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Share

Trending News

More

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff