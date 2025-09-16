Are DAT Firms Fueling the Next Crypto Meltdown?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 20:48
Solana
SOL$237.59+2.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08996+5.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017518+3.36%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4427+1.74%
Wink
LIKE$0.010161-0.31%

The recent steep decline in the market-to-net-asset value (mNAV) of companies that hold large amounts of digital assets is amplifying market anxiety.

On Monday, Standard Chartered Bank warned that the falling mNAV of small to mid-sized digital asset treasury (DAT) companies is heightening market risk.

Shifting Landscape for DAT Firms

Sponsored

Sponsored

DAT firms are publicly traded companies that hold and manage cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as core business assets.

These companies raise capital by holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets as primary assets on their balance sheets. In contrast, traditional firms hold cash or bonds. This model allows investors to gain indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies through the company’s stock.

Strategy($MSTR) was highly successful because it generated cash flow while holding digital assets. However, many recent DAT firms primarily act as mere asset holders.

Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick pointed out that a crisis is brewing as these companies’ mNAVs plunge. The mNAV is the ratio of a company’s total market value to its crypto-asset holdings.

When this ratio falls below 1, it becomes difficult for the company to use its assets as collateral for new purchases. A further decline in digital asset prices could even force them to sell their holdings.

In a research report, Kendrick explained that the mNAV of several major DAT firms has dropped below this critical 1-to-1 ratio. This could lead to a short-term weakening demand for cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

Kendrick predicts that this trend will ultimately lead to a market shake-up in the long term. He believes that weaker, under-capitalized firms will face market pressure. The market will force them out, leaving only large DAT companies like Strategy and Bitmine to survive.

He added that ETH-focused DAT companies hold a more favorable position than SOL holders. This advantage comes from their asset size.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/are-dat-firms-fueling-the-next-crypto-meltdown/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Looking back, since 2018, the crypto market has experienced 239 "extreme panic" moments with the index below 20.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00192333-0.85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.192-2.05%
Share
PANews2025/04/09 09:19
Share
Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Source: Bitpush As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of
DeepBook
DEEP$0.137246+4.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.566+1.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends