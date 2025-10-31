ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Are Pi Network’s Efforts Paying Off for PI Holders? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network’s startup fund, Pi Network Ventures, has made its first investment in OpenMind, an artificial intelligence (AI) robotics firm. The milestone comes amid positive momentum for Pi Coin, which is showing signs of renewed strength. The altcoin has surged 29% over the past week, breaking its months-long bearish trend. Sponsored Sponsored Pi Network Ventures Invests in Robotics Infrastructure BeInCrypto reported that Pi Network launched its $100 million Ventures initiative in May. At the time, the Pi Core Team explained that the fund aims to back startups and companies that can strengthen the Pi ecosystem by enhancing the utility and real-world adoption of the Pi Coin. Now, Pi Network Ventures has finally announced its first strategic investment in OpenMind, a company developing open-source infrastructure for autonomous robots. “Pi Network Ventures…has been looking for projects that turn blockchain infrastructure into something useful and tangible. The company’s long-term goal is to bring more of the world’s production, transactions, and intelligence onto its decentralized network – not as a speculative exercise, but as a real utility. Their partnership with our team at OpenMind fits that vision,” OpenMind stated. The collaboration between Pi Network Ventures and OpenMind also saw a proof-of-concept experiment designed to test whether Pi’s global infrastructure could handle real AI workloads. In this pilot, volunteer Pi Node operators ran OpenMind’s image recognition models directly on their devices, effectively transforming the Pi Network into a decentralized AI cluster. The experiment demonstrated that Pi’s infrastructure could handle meaningful AI workloads — a first glimpse of what the partners call a “peer-powered AI grid.” “The experiment showed that Pi’s 350,000-plus active nodes could handle meaningful AI workloads, allowing Node operators to earn Pi for providing computational resources beyond securing the network,” the blog read. Sponsored Sponsored Thus, this investment marks a milestone as Pi… The post Are Pi Network’s Efforts Paying Off for PI Holders? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network’s startup fund, Pi Network Ventures, has made its first investment in OpenMind, an artificial intelligence (AI) robotics firm. The milestone comes amid positive momentum for Pi Coin, which is showing signs of renewed strength. The altcoin has surged 29% over the past week, breaking its months-long bearish trend. Sponsored Sponsored Pi Network Ventures Invests in Robotics Infrastructure BeInCrypto reported that Pi Network launched its $100 million Ventures initiative in May. At the time, the Pi Core Team explained that the fund aims to back startups and companies that can strengthen the Pi ecosystem by enhancing the utility and real-world adoption of the Pi Coin. Now, Pi Network Ventures has finally announced its first strategic investment in OpenMind, a company developing open-source infrastructure for autonomous robots. “Pi Network Ventures…has been looking for projects that turn blockchain infrastructure into something useful and tangible. The company’s long-term goal is to bring more of the world’s production, transactions, and intelligence onto its decentralized network – not as a speculative exercise, but as a real utility. Their partnership with our team at OpenMind fits that vision,” OpenMind stated. The collaboration between Pi Network Ventures and OpenMind also saw a proof-of-concept experiment designed to test whether Pi’s global infrastructure could handle real AI workloads. In this pilot, volunteer Pi Node operators ran OpenMind’s image recognition models directly on their devices, effectively transforming the Pi Network into a decentralized AI cluster. The experiment demonstrated that Pi’s infrastructure could handle meaningful AI workloads — a first glimpse of what the partners call a “peer-powered AI grid.” “The experiment showed that Pi’s 350,000-plus active nodes could handle meaningful AI workloads, allowing Node operators to earn Pi for providing computational resources beyond securing the network,” the blog read. Sponsored Sponsored Thus, this investment marks a milestone as Pi…

Are Pi Network’s Efforts Paying Off for PI Holders?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 00:59
Pi Network
PI$0.23053+1.09%
Startup
STARTUP$0.001608-5.30%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06461-0.23%
MAY
MAY$0.02765+5.93%

Pi Network’s startup fund, Pi Network Ventures, has made its first investment in OpenMind, an artificial intelligence (AI) robotics firm.

The milestone comes amid positive momentum for Pi Coin, which is showing signs of renewed strength. The altcoin has surged 29% over the past week, breaking its months-long bearish trend.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Pi Network Ventures Invests in Robotics Infrastructure

BeInCrypto reported that Pi Network launched its $100 million Ventures initiative in May. At the time, the Pi Core Team explained that the fund aims to back startups and companies that can strengthen the Pi ecosystem by enhancing the utility and real-world adoption of the Pi Coin.

Now, Pi Network Ventures has finally announced its first strategic investment in OpenMind, a company developing open-source infrastructure for autonomous robots.

The collaboration between Pi Network Ventures and OpenMind also saw a proof-of-concept experiment designed to test whether Pi’s global infrastructure could handle real AI workloads.

In this pilot, volunteer Pi Node operators ran OpenMind’s image recognition models directly on their devices, effectively transforming the Pi Network into a decentralized AI cluster. The experiment demonstrated that Pi’s infrastructure could handle meaningful AI workloads — a first glimpse of what the partners call a “peer-powered AI grid.”

Sponsored

Sponsored

Thus, this investment marks a milestone as Pi Network seeks practical applications for its network. By prioritizing computational sharing in emerging technologies over speculation, Pi stands out among blockchain projects with limited use cases.

Besides this, the Pi Team has also integrated AI into the core network. This month, Pi Network’s automated, AI-powered KYC process allowed more than 3.36 million accounts gain full verification. Users previously faced delays due to KYC bottlenecks, but the new AI system is accelerating progress while bolstering security protocols.

Pi Coin Joins Crypto’s Top Gainers List

Notably, the overall ecosystem progress has impacted Pi Coin’s price positively. BeInCrypto Markets data showed that PI has continued to rally, rising 29% over the past week. These gains have also placed PI among the top weekly gainers on CoinGecko.

Earlier this week, the altcoin even hit a 5-week high before experiencing a strong correction. At the time of writing, Pi Coin was trading at $0.25, down 10.56% over the past day.

Pi Coin Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets

Meanwhile, Valour’s Pi exchange-traded product has also experienced modest growth in volume in late October, signaling a revival of investor interest.

Therefore, despite short-term challenges, Pi’s recent price momentum and expanding real-world utility point to a cautiously optimistic outlook. The key question now is whether this PI can maintain its upward trajectory or return to another downturn.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-coin-price-ventures-investment/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+6.60%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000774+0.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.324-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17603-1.36%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231+11.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.1514+9.70%
MemeCore
M$2.37985-0.23%
Threshold
T$0.01288-0.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,195.25
$106,195.25$106,195.25

+1.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,575.67
$3,575.67$3,575.67

+1.59%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5575
$2.5575$2.5575

+1.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.48
$167.48$167.48

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18079
$0.18079$0.18079

+0.87%