Are TAP and LINK the next to explode 50x?

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Dogecoin rallies as first US DOGE ETF set to launch; LINK and DigiTap emerge as the leading buys.

Summary DigiTap launches at $0.012, merging DeFi and TradFi into a global omni-banking app with seamless crypto-fiat swaps.

TAP offers cashback rewards and has higher growth potential than DOGE and LINK thanks to its smaller market cap.

Experts call DigiTap a 100x crypto gem, with early adopters eyeing massive upside as demand for omni-banking surges.

The first US memecoin DOGE ETF, under the ticker DOJE, is expected to launch next week. As expected, this development has been met with a significant rally in the Dogecoin price.

Also sparking a lot of buzz are the LINK crypto and DigiTap (TAP), which experts consider poised to explode and become one of the top cryptos to buy right now.

DOGE ETF and LINK price forecast

Over the past seven days, the Dogecoin price has increased by 13% to $0.26. Spurred by news of a DOGE ETF, scheduled to go live this month despite the recent delay, a big leap could play out in the coming weeks.

Bulls holding current support could push the Dogecoin price past its 30-day high of $0.30. Meanwhile, DOGE ETF finally gaining approval could be the catalyst for a new all-time high (a jump past $0.73).

Regarding Chainlink (LINK), a modest 5% gain puts LINK crypto price above the $23 mark. Although the altcoin trades below $27, its 30-day high, it is in an uptrend, considering the rally from its month low of $21.

Additionally, according to Token Terminal, trading volume has increased by 50% to $45.3 billion over the past 30 days. This on-chain metric suggests rising adoption and growing demand, positioning the LINK crypto for higher gains.

DigiTap: A leading long-term investment

Besides the short-term gains guaranteed in presale, DigiTap could be one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy now for the long term. It costs just $0.012 in the first ICO round, which will likely be its lowest price ever. While experts have hailed it as the next 100x crypto gem, being the world’s first omni-bank further adds to its attraction.

By combining decentralized finance (DeFi) with traditional finance (TradFi), DigiTap will address the split between legacy fiat banking networks and blockchain-based payment rails. Hence, its one-stop global money app will allow users to deposit, withdraw and exchange seamlessly between cryptocurrency and fiat.

Given the above, this payment platform will unlock full omni-banking capabilities, expected to drive massive demand for its TAP token. Another interesting feature is cashback, offering users crypto rewards on every transaction. With a smaller market size compared to DOGE and LINK, the TAP coin has higher growth prospects.

Closing thoughts

Heavily discounted at less than $0.1, DigiTap has plenty of room to run compared to LINK crypto. In addition, it has been hailed as the next 100x DeFi gem and could surpass the current Dogecoin price amid massive adoption. As the world’s first omni-bank, becoming an early adopter could be this year’s smartest move — one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy now.

For more information, visit the presale website, Telegram and Discord.