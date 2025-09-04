Argentina Calls Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson to Testify in LIBRA Probe

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/04 07:41
TLDR

  • Argentina’s Congress has summoned Charles Hoskinson to testify in the LIBRA investigation.
  • The investigation focuses on President Javier Milei’s involvement in the LIBRA scandal.
  • Hoskinson expressed surprise at being cited for testimony but reaffirmed his support for Milei.
  • The LIBRA token’s dramatic rise and fall triggered political fallout in Argentina.
  • The congressional committee is seeking insights from Hoskinson about the LIBRA project and its launch.

The Argentine Congressional Committee investigating the LIBRA scandal has called on Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, to testify. Hoskinson’s involvement has sparked interest due to his comments on the launch of LIBRA and the surrounding events in Argentina. The investigation primarily focuses on the alleged involvement of President Javier Milei in the controversial LIBRA project.

Argentina’s LIBRA Scandal Linked to Milei

Hoskinson’s connection to the LIBRA scandal stems from his public statements about the project. He was a prominent figure at the Argentina Tech Forum in October 2023, where LIBRA was discussed. The Cardano founder has been critical of the project and its approach, especially its connection to Milei’s administration.

Hoskinson revealed that he was promised a meeting with President Milei during the Argentina Tech Forum. However, instead of a formal meeting, he received only a handshake and a photo with the president.

The LIBRA scandal erupted when the token’s value skyrocketed and then plummeted, leading to significant losses for investors. This event led to political fallout, with Milei being linked to the promotion of LIBRA through his social media channels. Although Hoskinson initially had high hopes for Argentina’s fintech scene, the LIBRA incident left a stain on its credibility.

The Congressional Investigation and Hoskinson’s Testimony

The committee’s investigation, led by Congressman Maximiliano Ferraro, has called on key figures associated with LIBRA. While most of the individuals cited are politicians and investors, Hoskinson’s name on the list has raised eyebrows. The committee wants his perspective on the LIBRA scandal, given his insights into the project’s launch and the events surrounding it.

Hoskinson, however, expressed surprise at being summoned to testify. He told BeInCrypto, “I wasn’t aware of the citation, but I believe the motivations behind the investigation are political.” Despite his reservations, he affirmed that Milei has had a positive impact on Argentina and that his record stands for itself.

The committee has yet to publish a full citation schedule. Ferraro mentioned that some individuals would be summoned next week to provide testimony. Although the investigation isn’t criminal, Ferraro emphasized that all 19 cited individuals must respond or face further actions.

The investigation into the LIBRA scandal remains ongoing, and Hoskinson’s testimony may offer crucial insights into the events that unfolded surrounding the launch. With political figures and investors under scrutiny, the LIBRA scandal continues to capture attention in Argentina.

