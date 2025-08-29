Argentina’s LIBRA Scandal Returns to Haunt Milei Ahead of Vote

MAY
The investigation, originally formed in April but sidelined after Milei dissolved its task force in May, was reactivated on August 28 following the leak of explosive recordings. The tapes, linked to former presidential lawyer Diego Spagnuolo, referenced cash-for-favors dealings and included Milei’s sister Karina. Spagnuolo later confirmed their authenticity, giving the opposition new ammunition.

The scandal quickly spilled into the streets. At a recent public appearance, protesters pelted Milei with lettuce and trash — a symbolic display of public frustration with corruption and economic hardship.

LIBRA Scandal Back in Spotlight

At the center of the revived probe are accusations that high-ranking officials, potentially including the president, benefited from insider trading and a pump-and-dump scheme tied to the LIBRA token. Legislator Maximiliano Ferraro, now heading the investigative commission, said the case must move forward to determine whether misconduct occurred.

Five opposition blocs, together holding more than half of Argentina’s lower chamber, voted to push the investigation ahead despite resistance from Milei’s allies. The commission is expected to deliver its report by November 10 — after voters head to the polls in October.

READ MORE:

Pi Network: ChatGPT Reveals When The Price Can Reach $5

Political Stakes Intensify

The timing is perilous for Milei. Already facing surging inflation and social unrest, he now confronts renewed allegations of corruption that could undercut his reelection bid. Analysts warn the combination of economic pain, public anger, and revived scandals could be decisive in October’s vote.

While the LIBRA affair unsettles Argentina’s crypto industry, it is the broader charges of bribery and abuse of power that have captured public attention. Whether the inquiry produces evidence of wrongdoing or simply stokes political theater, the damage to Milei’s image may already be done.

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
