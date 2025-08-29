Argentina’s Opposition Parties Reactivate LIBRA Investigation Into President Milei

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 07:31
Threshold
T$0,01647+0,54%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,002977+17,48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018957+3,66%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00007827-0,96%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003381+12,77%

Argentina is reopening its investigation into President Milei over the LIBRA scandal. The first commission, created in April, faced bureaucratic and Congressional hurdles and was unable to operate properly.

Milei, however, now faces new corruption scandals largely unrelated to crypto. These enabled a new political coalition to forcibly reopen the investigation, which should continue through the October elections.

Milei’s Alleged LIBRA Involvement

The LIBRA pump and dump was a massive scandal for Argentina, but the search for answers and justice seemingly hit a low point recently.

President Milei dissolved the Task Force investigating his involvement in May, and US-based prosecutions also stalled this month. However, Argentina’s opposition is reopening investigations into Milei’s LIBRA dealings:

Although this investigation directly concerns the LIBRA scandal, Milei’s unrelated controversies apparently triggered it. Specifically, a new incident concerns some leaked phone recordings from Diego Spagnuolo, Milei’s former attorney and a government official.

In these recordings, he claimed that the President and his sister Karina directly engaged in bribery. Spagnuolo himself admitted that the phone calls were genuine.

This caused an unprecedented scandal for Milei’s administration, leading crowds of citizens to literally pelt the President with lettuce and other rubbish yesterday. No injuries were reported.

Argentina’s next elections will take place in October. It’s easy to see how this bribery scandal has given the meme coin investigation a new breath of life.

Prosecutors found convincing evidence linking Milei and his sister to the LIBRA scandal, but Congressional opposition and bureaucratic roadblocks put the proceedings on hold.

Today, by contrast, five parties representing 136 of the Chamber of Deputies’ 257 legislators are ready to resume this contest. Several of Milei’s allies strenuously opposed this measure, but they apparently don’t have the strength to block the investigation.

In other words, the LIBRA scandal weighs heavily on Argentina’s crypto community, but it’s just one component of this push against Milei. This commission has given itself a deadline of November 10 to produce reports on its conclusions, which will be well after the next elections.

Overall, the scandal could prove seriously damaging for Milei and his political future.

The post Argentina’s Opposition Parties Reactivate LIBRA Investigation Into President Milei appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/milei-libra-investigation-argentina-reopened-scandal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Arthur's long article clearly sorted out the past and present of stablecoins - Amazon and Walmart explored the issuance of stablecoins, Visa's stock price fell, and the entire stablecoin track
WHY
WHY$0,0000000273-4,27%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:00
Share
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Whale moves are shaping the crypto market once again, with massive purchases sparking new debates about which assets will dominate the next bull cycle. Both Chainlink and Ethereum have seen multi-million-dollar inflows from large holders, highlighting their role as favorites heading into 2025. Yet beyond these giants, investors are starting to talk about a rising […] Continue Reading: Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002602+13,13%
Multichain
MULTI$0,08526+2,74%
CrypTalk
TALK$0,0995+6,18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 07:20
Share
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Eleven years ago, the Ethereum Foundation was registered in Switzerland, setting an early paradigm for the governance structure of crypto projects. In the era
ERA
ERA$0,8061+2,18%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:00
Share

Trending News

More

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet