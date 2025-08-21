Argentine Financial Sector Embraces AI with GitHub Copilot



Caroline Bishop



Argentine developers in the finance sector leverage GitHub Copilot to drive innovation and efficiency, highlighting a shift towards digital transformation in banking and fintech.











In a significant move towards digital innovation, Argentine developers in the financial sector are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence tools like GitHub Copilot to enhance productivity and innovation. According to Microsoft News, GitHub Copilot, built on the GitHub platform and integrated with popular code editors such as Visual Studio, has become a pivotal tool for developers seeking to streamline coding processes and elevate the customer experience.

Improving the Developer Experience

GitHub Copilot offers three real-time chat modes, allowing developers to ask questions, receive code suggestions, and manage complex tasks. This functionality not only aids in routine task automation but also facilitates more intricate project management, even when developers are offline. The tool’s architecture prioritizes security and privacy, with data encryption both in transit and at rest on Microsoft Azure.

Galicia’s Strategic Adoption

Galicia, a major player in Argentina’s banking sector with over 5 million clients, has integrated AI code assistants as part of its digital transformation strategy. Around 500 developers at the bank are currently utilizing GitHub Copilot. The bank’s digital evolution underscores the necessity of an innovative mindset to stay competitive, as noted by industry expert Gross.

Naranja X Leading the Way

Naranja X, a fintech firm under Grupo Galicia, exemplifies the seamless integration of AI into its operations. Specializing in digital credit services, the company manages over 13 million credit and debit cards. The adoption of GitHub Copilot has resulted in significant time savings, with developers like Sofía Baggini reporting a reduction in troubleshooting time by 50%. This efficiency enables faster product delivery, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Javier Blanco, a developer at Naranja X, highlights AI’s role as an ‘accelerator’ in managing multiple projects and improving code quality. The widespread use of GitHub Copilot among Naranja X developers, facilitated by the company’s open access policy, signifies a strategic shift towards embracing AI for operational excellence.

The growing reliance on AI in Argentina’s financial sector reflects a broader trend towards technological advancement, positioning the industry for future growth and competitiveness in the digital age.

For further insights, visit the [Microsoft News](https://news.microsoft.com/source/latam/features/ai/galicia-naranja-x-github-copilot/?lang=en) source.

Image source: Shutterstock



