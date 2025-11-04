ExchangeDEX+
Argentine fintech Lemon reveals Bitcoin accounts for over one-third of user holdings, reflecting a strategic shift from dollar-pegged stablecoins to long-term crypto investments among 5 million registered users.

Argentines Hold More Bitcoin Than Stablecoins, Pesos Per Lemon

By: Coinspeaker
2025/11/04 01:03
Bitcoin BTC $107 525 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $2.14 T Vol. 24h: $63.51 B is the favorite currency by portfolio allocation to Argentine users of the financial app and crypto wallet Lemon, among 5 million registered accounts in Argentina and Peru. Data is from a private document shared by the Lemon team with Coinspeaker on November 3, 2025.

According to the up-to-date document, 34.54% of all reserves held by Lemon users are of BTC. The leading cryptocurrency is followed by stablecoins (25.71%) and Argentina’s fiat currency, pesos (21.19%). Ethereum ETH $3 661 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $440.86 B Vol. 24h: $41.87 B , the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is Lemon’s fourth most-held asset, with 10.61%. Solana SOL $170.0 24h volatility: 7.6% Market cap: $93.76 B Vol. 24h: $8.54 B and XRP XRP $2.38 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $142.80 B Vol. 24h: $4.93 B together only account for 3.35%, with 1.95% and 1.40% each, respectively. Other assets sum up to 4.59%.

Proof of reserves snapshot on November 3, 2025 | Source: Lemon



Ramiro Menne, Crypto Research and Growth Analyst at Lemon, explained that the data we see today comes as a behavior change in Argentina—leading to a higher accumulation of Bitcoin and altcoins instead of dollar-pegged tokens like USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $75.58 B Vol. 24h: $10.49 B and USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $183.44 B Vol. 24h: $126.13 B , which had seen a significant appeal in the past as “the most practical and liquid way to access the US dollar,” according to Menne.

In 2024, stablecoin purchases grew by 44.4%, while Bitcoin and altcoin purchases increased by 126% and 158.5%, respectively. Today, over 800,000 Lemon users hold at least a fraction of Bitcoin in their wallets, per the document. This accounts for nearly 23% of the reported 3.4 million Argentines using the product, according to a post by Ramiro Menne from October 26 on X.

Pay Via Lemon, Earn Bitcoin

When it comes to in-app transactions overall, pesos and stablecoins remain the most frequently used assets within Lemon, said Ramiro, “balancing convenience for daily spending with the stability and liquidity of digital dollars.” For everyday payments made with Lemon’s QR system or VISA card, users primarily spend pesos.

Since 2021, the cashback model has already distributed the equivalent of over $29 million in Bitcoin to its users, which could also explain the growing portfolio allocation on the platform that leads crypto adoption in Argentina and Peru with 1.2 million monthly active users.

While the signal is mostly favorable to cryptocurrencies in LATAM countries like Argentina that went through serious economic challenges, Bitcoin “OG” whales appear to be derisking from the asset, as reported by Coinspeaker earlier today. Nevertheless, high-conviction institutions like Michael Saylor’s Strategy continue to accumulate, buying $45.6 million worth of 397 BTC, disclosed this Monday.

next

The post Argentines Hold More Bitcoin Than Stablecoins, Pesos Per Lemon appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.







