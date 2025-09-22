The post Aria debuts $100M music IP tokenization via Story Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aria launches Aria PRIME with Story Protocol, tokenizing $100M Korean music catalogs to bring cultural IP into institutional investment markets. Summary Aria PRIME launches as an institutional platform for tokenized IP First deal brings $100M in Korean music catalogs onchain with Story Protocol Platform plans to expand into other cultural assets like film and art Aria is moving $100 million in Korean music catalogs onchain through Story Protocol, opening a new market for tokenized cultural IP. Aria made the announcement on Sept. 22, introducing Aria PRIME, its institutional platform for managing and investing in high-value intellectual property. The launch, done in partnership with Story Protocol (IP) and Contents Technologies, will bring tokenized access to music rights that represent more than half of South Korea’s global music distribution market. Aria PRIME: turning culture into capital Film franchises, music catalogs, and other entertainment rights are just a few of the extensive IP portfolios that Aria PRIME is designed to manage. Rights holders benefit from increased liquidity and more transparent ownership structures when these assets are tokenized into fungible units, and institutional investors can access them with the help of blockchain infrastructure. The Story Layer 1 blockchain, a network designed for IP tokenization, powers the platform. Assets created as Intellectual Property Real-World Assets can be divided into fractional ownership, produce royalties, and be integrated with smart contracts for remix and licensing rights. This design enables both financial utility and new creative models. Funding and ecosystem growth Earlier in September, Aria secured $15 million in seed and strategic funding at a $50 million valuation, with support from Polychain Capital, Neo Classic Capital, and the Story Protocol Foundation. The company earns fees from token launches, trading, and IP vault management, but is currently reducing costs to drive adoption. The $100 million Korean music catalog is… The post Aria debuts $100M music IP tokenization via Story Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aria launches Aria PRIME with Story Protocol, tokenizing $100M Korean music catalogs to bring cultural IP into institutional investment markets. Summary Aria PRIME launches as an institutional platform for tokenized IP First deal brings $100M in Korean music catalogs onchain with Story Protocol Platform plans to expand into other cultural assets like film and art Aria is moving $100 million in Korean music catalogs onchain through Story Protocol, opening a new market for tokenized cultural IP. Aria made the announcement on Sept. 22, introducing Aria PRIME, its institutional platform for managing and investing in high-value intellectual property. The launch, done in partnership with Story Protocol (IP) and Contents Technologies, will bring tokenized access to music rights that represent more than half of South Korea’s global music distribution market. Aria PRIME: turning culture into capital Film franchises, music catalogs, and other entertainment rights are just a few of the extensive IP portfolios that Aria PRIME is designed to manage. Rights holders benefit from increased liquidity and more transparent ownership structures when these assets are tokenized into fungible units, and institutional investors can access them with the help of blockchain infrastructure. The Story Layer 1 blockchain, a network designed for IP tokenization, powers the platform. Assets created as Intellectual Property Real-World Assets can be divided into fractional ownership, produce royalties, and be integrated with smart contracts for remix and licensing rights. This design enables both financial utility and new creative models. Funding and ecosystem growth Earlier in September, Aria secured $15 million in seed and strategic funding at a $50 million valuation, with support from Polychain Capital, Neo Classic Capital, and the Story Protocol Foundation. The company earns fees from token launches, trading, and IP vault management, but is currently reducing costs to drive adoption. The $100 million Korean music catalog is…

Aria debuts $100M music IP tokenization via Story Protocol

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 13:50
1
1$0.008042-3.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.05981-5.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08473-4.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01201-14.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017367-0.96%
AriaAI
ARIA$0.14927-7.61%
Story
IP$13.703+11.53%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-2.54%

Aria launches Aria PRIME with Story Protocol, tokenizing $100M Korean music catalogs to bring cultural IP into institutional investment markets.

Summary

  • Aria PRIME launches as an institutional platform for tokenized IP
  • First deal brings $100M in Korean music catalogs onchain with Story Protocol
  • Platform plans to expand into other cultural assets like film and art

Aria is moving $100 million in Korean music catalogs onchain through Story Protocol, opening a new market for tokenized cultural IP.

Aria made the announcement on Sept. 22, introducing Aria PRIME, its institutional platform for managing and investing in high-value intellectual property. The launch, done in partnership with Story Protocol (IP) and Contents Technologies, will bring tokenized access to music rights that represent more than half of South Korea’s global music distribution market.

Aria PRIME: turning culture into capital

Film franchises, music catalogs, and other entertainment rights are just a few of the extensive IP portfolios that Aria PRIME is designed to manage. Rights holders benefit from increased liquidity and more transparent ownership structures when these assets are tokenized into fungible units, and institutional investors can access them with the help of blockchain infrastructure.

The Story Layer 1 blockchain, a network designed for IP tokenization, powers the platform. Assets created as Intellectual Property Real-World Assets can be divided into fractional ownership, produce royalties, and be integrated with smart contracts for remix and licensing rights. This design enables both financial utility and new creative models.

Funding and ecosystem growth

Earlier in September, Aria secured $15 million in seed and strategic funding at a $50 million valuation, with support from Polychain Capital, Neo Classic Capital, and the Story Protocol Foundation. The company earns fees from token launches, trading, and IP vault management, but is currently reducing costs to drive adoption.

The $100 million Korean music catalog is Aria PRIME’s first step toward a larger institutional IP market. Cinema, art, and other genres might be added in the future, making cultural intellectual property a scalable financial asset.

By bridging capital markets and entertainment, Aria is positioning IP to function not only as creative output but also as investable capital.

Source: https://crypto.news/aria-korean-music-ip-tokenization-story-protocol-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high.
League of Traders
LOT$0.01845-9.15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 14:09
Share
This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

The post This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United States Representative Cloe Fields has seen his stake in Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock return over 200% in just a matter of weeks. According to congressional trade filings, the lawmaker purchased a stake in the online real estate company on July 21, 2025, investing between $1,001 and $15,000. At the time, the stock was trading around $2 and had been largely stagnant for months. Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions. Enable signal The trade has since paid off, with Opendoor surging to $10, a gain of nearly 220% in under two months. By comparison, the broader S&P 500 index rose less than 5% during the same period. OPEN one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold Assuming he invested a minimum of $1,001, the purchase would now be worth about $3,200, while a $15,000 stake would have grown to nearly $48,000, generating profits of roughly $2,200 and $33,000, respectively. OPEN’s stock rally Notably, Opendoor’s rally has been fueled by major corporate shifts and market speculation. For instance, in August, the company named former Shopify COO Kaz Nejatian as CEO, while co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu rejoined the board, moves seen as a return to the company’s early innovative spirit.  Outgoing CEO Carrie Wheeler’s resignation and sale of millions in stock reinforced the sense of a new chapter. Beyond leadership changes, Opendoor’s surge has taken on meme-stock characteristics. In this case, retail investors piled in as shares climbed, while short sellers scrambled to cover, pushing prices higher.  However, the stock is still not without challenges, where its iBuying model is untested at scale, margins are thin, and debt tied to…
Union
U$0.012022-11.54%
RealLink
REAL$0.05986-4.92%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001104-14.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:02
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08471-4.93%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.8424-17.58%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share

Trending News

More

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Metaplanet Hits 85% of Bitcoin Yearly Target, Becomes Fifth-Largest Corporate Holder

September Altcoin Rally: XRP, Tron, and Solana Join the Surge