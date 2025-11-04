Aria unveils its token economics: total supply 1 billion, community and ecosystem share 61%.

PANews reported on November 4th that Aria, the IPRWA protocol within the Story ecosystem, announced its tokenomics, with a total supply of 1 billion ARIAIP tokens. Token features include participation in governance, providing liquidity to the IPRWA ecosystem, and unlocking community benefits from staked tokens. The token distribution and unlocking plan is as follows:

Community growth: 21% (33% unlocked with TGE)

Ecosystem and Partners: 21% (33% unlocked with TGE)

Liquidity: 9% (TGE 100% unlocked)

Foundation: 10% (TGE 100% unlocked)

Core Team: 21%

Early investors: 18%

Aria's community offering on Buidlpad Vibe concluded on November 4th, raising over $12 million, representing an oversubscription of nearly 20 times. Settlement and refunds will be completed on November 6th, 2025 at 14:00 (UTC). Aria officials stated that tokens purchased will be 100% unlocked with TGE and will be principal-protected within 30 days of TGE.