The post ARK Doubles Down on Solmate (BREA), Buys $162M of Shares After Funding SOL Treasury Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ARK Invest doubled down on the latest publicly listed digital asset treasury company, buying just under $162 million worth of shares in Solmate (BREA) after taking part in the company’s $300 million funding round. The Nasdaq-listed sports club owner raised the money and rebranded from Brera Holdings as part of plans to build a digital asset treasury based on Solana’s sol (SOL) token. Ark Invest joined United Arab Emirates-based Pulsar Group in the fundraise, which also included RockawayX and the Solana Foundation, according to a Thursday announcement. As it often does, Cathie Wood’s investment firm got in on the ground floor acquiring digital asset treasury firm shares, adding a total of 6.5 million BREA shares to three of its exchange-traded funds: Innovation (ARKK), Next Generation Internet (ARKW) and Fintech Innovation (ARKF), it said in an emailed disclosure on Friday. From trading at $7.40, BREA jumped as high as $52.95 before pulling back to close at $24.90, a gain of over 225% on the day. SOL has ascended to its highest price levels since January this week, eclipsing $250 on Thursday. It was recently trading around $244, an increase of over 20% this month. UPDATE (Sept. 19, 10:12 UTC): Adds that ARK joined the investment round in Solmate in headline, first paragraph, other participants in second paragraph. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/ark-buys-usd162m-of-shares-in-sol-treasury-company-solmate-formerly-brera-holdingsThe post ARK Doubles Down on Solmate (BREA), Buys $162M of Shares After Funding SOL Treasury Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ARK Invest doubled down on the latest publicly listed digital asset treasury company, buying just under $162 million worth of shares in Solmate (BREA) after taking part in the company’s $300 million funding round. The Nasdaq-listed sports club owner raised the money and rebranded from Brera Holdings as part of plans to build a digital asset treasury based on Solana’s sol (SOL) token. Ark Invest joined United Arab Emirates-based Pulsar Group in the fundraise, which also included RockawayX and the Solana Foundation, according to a Thursday announcement. As it often does, Cathie Wood’s investment firm got in on the ground floor acquiring digital asset treasury firm shares, adding a total of 6.5 million BREA shares to three of its exchange-traded funds: Innovation (ARKK), Next Generation Internet (ARKW) and Fintech Innovation (ARKF), it said in an emailed disclosure on Friday. From trading at $7.40, BREA jumped as high as $52.95 before pulling back to close at $24.90, a gain of over 225% on the day. SOL has ascended to its highest price levels since January this week, eclipsing $250 on Thursday. It was recently trading around $244, an increase of over 20% this month. UPDATE (Sept. 19, 10:12 UTC): Adds that ARK joined the investment round in Solmate in headline, first paragraph, other participants in second paragraph. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/ark-buys-usd162m-of-shares-in-sol-treasury-company-solmate-formerly-brera-holdings

ARK Doubles Down on Solmate (BREA), Buys $162M of Shares After Funding SOL Treasury Purchase

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:05
Solana
SOL$239.45-2.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-3.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017505+0.25%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Particl
PART$0.2049-1.49%
ARK
ARK$0.4572-1.74%

ARK Invest doubled down on the latest publicly listed digital asset treasury company, buying just under $162 million worth of shares in Solmate (BREA) after taking part in the company’s $300 million funding round.

The Nasdaq-listed sports club owner raised the money and rebranded from Brera Holdings as part of plans to build a digital asset treasury based on Solana’s sol (SOL) token. Ark Invest joined United Arab Emirates-based Pulsar Group in the fundraise, which also included RockawayX and the Solana Foundation, according to a Thursday announcement.

As it often does, Cathie Wood’s investment firm got in on the ground floor acquiring digital asset treasury firm shares, adding a total of 6.5 million BREA shares to three of its exchange-traded funds: Innovation (ARKK), Next Generation Internet (ARKW) and Fintech Innovation (ARKF), it said in an emailed disclosure on Friday.

From trading at $7.40, BREA jumped as high as $52.95 before pulling back to close at $24.90, a gain of over 225% on the day.

SOL has ascended to its highest price levels since January this week, eclipsing $250 on Thursday. It was recently trading around $244, an increase of over 20% this month.

UPDATE (Sept. 19, 10:12 UTC): Adds that ARK joined the investment round in Solmate in headline, first paragraph, other participants in second paragraph.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/ark-buys-usd162m-of-shares-in-sol-treasury-company-solmate-formerly-brera-holdings

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan has withdrawn from two of its bitcoin mining locations—Kazakhstan and an underperforming hosting site in South Texas—as part of a shift to optimize its operations. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. The China-based miner manufacturer […]
Particl
PART$0.2046-1.53%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1052-3.41%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 19:30
Share
Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

The post Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/gary-gensler-insists-his-crypto-enforcement-actions-were-justified/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+0.18%
Sign
SIGN$0.08563+7.33%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.01232-7.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:32
Share
Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

PANews reported on September 20th that in response to Helius CEO Mert's question about why wallets need tokens, Solana co-founder Toly responded that all profitable businesses should have tokens. This way, profits can be returned to token holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-3.26%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 11:50
Share

Trending News

More

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

Spot ETH ETFs Surge: Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues

Faraday Future Crypto Partnership Unlocks Web3 Potential